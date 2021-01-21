Edition:
Inauguration Day style

Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her great-niece Amara Ajagu to the White House. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her great-niece Amara Ajagu to the White House. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her great-niece Amara Ajagu to the White House. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kamala Harris is sworn in. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kamala Harris is sworn in. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris is sworn in. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
First lady Jill Biden waves to Vice President Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Jill Biden waves to Vice President Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
First lady Jill Biden waves to Vice President Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
American poet Amanda Gorman. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

American poet Amanda Gorman. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
American poet Amanda Gorman. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Poet Amanda Gorman. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Poet Amanda Gorman. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Poet Amanda Gorman. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Terri Sewell. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rep. Terri Sewell. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rep. Terri Sewell. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) wearing a mask with AKA, a reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) wearing a mask with AKA, a reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) wearing a mask with AKA, a reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Family members of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS

Family members of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Family members of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Garth Brooks. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Garth Brooks. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Garth Brooks. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A guest is pictured after the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A guest is pictured after the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A guest is pictured after the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
