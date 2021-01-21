Inauguration Day style
Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her great-niece Amara Ajagu to the White House. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kamala Harris is sworn in. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
First lady Jill Biden waves to Vice President Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
American poet Amanda Gorman. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Poet Amanda Gorman. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Terri Sewell. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) wearing a mask with AKA, a reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Family members of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Garth Brooks. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A guest is pictured after the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
