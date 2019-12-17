Edition:
India citizenship law protests

A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, along with her party's supporters attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in front of India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A demonstrator displays a placard during a protest march to show solidarity with the students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university after police entered the university campus on Sunday following a protest against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Police detain demonstrators during a protest to show solidarity with the students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university after police entered the university campus on the previous day, following a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Students hold placards and shout slogans in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia university students after police entered the campus on Sunday in New Delhi, following a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mumbai, India December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A woman holds a placard during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia university students after police entered the campus on Sunday in New Delhi, following a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mumbai, India December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and her party supporters attend a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Policemen patrol past damaged motorcycles outside the Jamia Milia University following a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A woman reacts after she was injured during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Demonstrators run for cover as smoke billows from a tear gas shell fired during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A burning bus is seen after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A policeman throws a stone towards protestor during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Protesters run for cover amid tear gas fired by police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
A police officer fires a tear gas shell towards protestors during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Police and protestors scuffle outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
A police officer fires a teargas shell towards protestors during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
