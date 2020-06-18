Edition:
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

Indian Army soldiers carry the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Idrees Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India, June 18. India prepared to hold funerals on Thursday for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the nuclear-armed rivals sought to defuse tensions. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Relatives and soldiers salute to pay tribute to Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18. Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas three days after the clashes, in which India said China had also suffered casualties. China has not given details of any deaths or injuries among its troops. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Satnam Singh, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, is consoled by her relatives at her house in Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur, Punjab India, June 18. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Jayanta Party (BJP) burn a flag resembling Chinese national flag during a protest against China, in Kochi, India, June 17. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Army officers salute to pay tribute to Sunil Kumar, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian army soldiers stand around the coffin of their colleague, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during a wreath laying ceremony in Patna, India, June 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers drape the Indian national flag over the body of Sunil Kumar, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian Army soldiers sit around the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator is seen through flames after China-made products were burnt during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 18. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Demonstrators stand next to an effigy depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping before burning it during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India, June 18. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A member of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holds a placard during a protest against China, in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Demonstrators burn China-made products during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 18. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A damaged poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping lies on the ground during a protest against China organised by the members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave

