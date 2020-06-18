India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18. Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas three days after the clashes, in which...more

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18. Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas three days after the clashes, in which India said China had also suffered casualties. China has not given details of any deaths or injuries among its troops. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

