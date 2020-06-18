India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high
Indian Army soldiers carry the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Idrees Mohammed
Demonstrators shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India, June 18. India prepared to hold funerals on Thursday for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal...more
Relatives and soldiers salute to pay tribute to Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18. Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas three days after the clashes, in which...more
Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 17. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Satnam Singh, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, is consoled by her relatives at her house in Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur, Punjab India, June 18. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Jayanta Party (BJP) burn a flag resembling Chinese national flag during a protest against China, in Kochi, India, June 17. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Sunil Kumar, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian army soldiers stand around the coffin of their colleague, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during a wreath laying ceremony in Patna, India, June 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers drape the Indian national flag over the body of Sunil Kumar, an Indian soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18....more
Indian Army soldiers sit around the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India, June 18. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator is seen through flames after China-made products were burnt during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 18. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators stand next to an effigy depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping before burning it during a protest against China, in Kolkata, India, June 18. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holds a placard during a protest against China, in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators burn China-made products during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, June 18. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A damaged poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping lies on the ground during a protest against China organised by the members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), in Ahmedabad, India, June 18. REUTERS/Amit Dave
