India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to get admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 24,...more
A woman lies in the back of a load carrier waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient wearing an oxygen mask looks on as his wife holds a battery-operated fan while waiting inside an auto-rickshaw to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People with breathing problems arrive to receive oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside his car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient wearing an oxygen mask is seen inside a car waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman is consoled by her relative after her husband died from the coronavirus outside a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative holds a bottle of medicine administered to a patient sitting inside a car waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient wearing an oxygen mask sits inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A doctor tends to a patient with a breathing problem inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to get admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient wearing an oxygen mask is seen inside an ambulance waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman with a breathing problem waits to receive oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A person with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A person with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a woman before providing oxygen support for free outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman cries as her mother with a breathing problem receives CPR from a volunteer outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer performs CPR on a woman with breathing problems outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to get admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon,...
Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital
In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.
In pictures: Oscars red carpet style
Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square
After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change
Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.