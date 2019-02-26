Edition:
India launches air strike inside Pakistan

General view of a site after the Indian military aircrafts released payload in Balakot, Pakistan, February 26. India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 'a very large number' of fighters, raising risk of conflict between the nuclear armed neighbors, though Pakistan officials denied there had been any casualties. Inter Service Public Relation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. Indians took to the streets in celebration across the country after the government said it carried out air strikes inside Pakistan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn an effigy depicting Pakistan as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Ahmedabad, India, February 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
India's Border Security Force soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu, February 26. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
General view of a payload released by Indian military aircrafts in Balakot, Pakistan February 26. Inter Service Public Relation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn a poster depicting India's flag against what they call airspace violation by the Indian military aircrafts, in a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 26. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People carry a sign as they chant slogans against what they call airspace violation by the Indian military aircrafts, in a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 26. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light fireworks to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Prayagraj, India, February 26. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People hold national flags and an Indian Air Force flag as they salute to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Ahmedabad, India, February 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People shout slogans as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures as she leaves after attending the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at the prime minister's residence in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People distribute sweets on a street as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A man holds an Indian flag during celebrations after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
