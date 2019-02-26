India launches air strike inside Pakistan
General view of a site after the Indian military aircrafts released payload in Balakot, Pakistan, February 26. India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 'a very large number' of fighters, raising...more
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. Indians took to the streets in celebration across the country after the...more
People burn an effigy depicting Pakistan as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Ahmedabad, India, February 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People hold national flags and placards as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Border Security Force soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu, February 26. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
General view of a payload released by Indian military aircrafts in Balakot, Pakistan February 26. Inter Service Public Relation/via REUTERS
People burn a poster depicting India's flag against what they call airspace violation by the Indian military aircrafts, in a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 26. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People carry a sign as they chant slogans against what they call airspace violation by the Indian military aircrafts, in a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 26. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light fireworks to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Prayagraj, India, February 26. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
People hold national flags and an Indian Air Force flag as they salute to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in Ahmedabad, India, February 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People shout slogans as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures as she leaves after attending the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at the prime minister's residence in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People distribute sweets on a street as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man holds an Indian flag during celebrations after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
