India opens world's tallest statue
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2018. The 597-foot steel and bronze Statue of Unity , in the...more
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during its inauguration in Kevadia. Funds for the statue came from the federal government, state-run companies and other institutions, and it was built in 33 months by construction and...more
People visit the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. Depicting the bald Patel in traditional attire, with a shawl over the shoulders, the statue used 210,000 cubic meters of cement, 25,000 tonnes of steel and 1,700...more
General view of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police officers stand near the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave T
General view of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave
General view of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave
General view of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian tri-coloured balloons fly around the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Helicopters release flowers during the inauguration of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
A day at an Irish fair
Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.
Collecting the Great War
Two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 objects it...
Halloween parades around the world
Spooky celebrations around the world ahead of Halloween.
MORE IN PICTURES
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Indonesia searches for downed airliner
Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.
Children of the caravan
An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.
Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting
President Donald Trump, shrugging off thousands who protested his visit as unwelcome, offered condolences at the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers.
A day at an Irish fair
Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.
Collecting the Great War
Two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 objects it contains related to the 1914-1918 conflict.
Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students
Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.
Violent storms batter Italy
Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice.
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.