Pictures | Wed Oct 31, 2018 | 12:16pm EDT

India opens world's tallest statue

The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2018. The 597-foot steel and bronze Statue of Unity , in the prime minister s western home state of Gujarat, is part of his Hindu nationalist party s efforts to re-brand what it calls forgotten leaders. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2018. The 597-foot steel and bronze Statue of Unity , in the prime minister s western home state of Gujarat, is part of his Hindu nationalist party s efforts to re-brand what it calls forgotten leaders. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during its inauguration in Kevadia. Funds for the statue came from the federal government, state-run companies and other institutions, and it was built in 33 months by construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People visit the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. Depicting the bald Patel in traditional attire, with a shawl over the shoulders, the statue used 210,000 cubic meters of cement, 25,000 tonnes of steel and 1,700 tonnes of bronze. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
General view of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Police officers stand near the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave T

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
General view of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
General view of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
General view of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Indian tri-coloured balloons fly around the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Helicopters release flowers during the inauguration of the "Statue of Unity". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
