India reels under massive COVID wave

A view shows shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from COVID-19, on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Friday, May 21, 2021
Members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) patrol in the waters of Ganges river past shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Friday, May 21, 2021
A view shows shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Friday, May 21, 2021
Relatives carry the body of a man for cremation after they, according to the relatives, were denied permission for his burial, past shallow sand graves of people on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Friday, May 21, 2021
Sumita Nashkar, 47, a woman suffering from COVID-19, receives oxygen support inside her house during a free medical camp set up to provide healthcare support to villagers at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
Members of a medical team carry equipment and goods to set up a free medical camp to provide healthcare support to villagers at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
Chunilal Mondal, 60, a villager with a breathing difficulty receives oxygen support during a free medical camp set up to provide healthcare support to villagers at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
Parul Mondal, 50, a woman suffering from COVID-19, receives oxygen support inside her house during a free medical camp set up to provide healthcare support to villagers at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
Dr. Ajoy Kr Mistary takes a COVID test swab from villager Boluram Mondal during a free medical camp at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
Villagers wait to receive medicine at a free medical camp at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West Bengal state, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 21, 2021
A message is written on the back of a medical staff member by a colleague at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
Patients suffering from COVID-19 receive treatment inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
A doctor talks to a patient suffering from COVID-19 at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
A medical worker feeds a patient suffering from COVID-19 inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
Medical workers talk as they stand outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, where COVID patients are being treated, at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19, receives treatment inside a ward at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 21, 2021
Harveer Singh, 65, a villager suffering from COVID-19, rests in a cot as he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, in Jewar district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 16, 2021. In this village in northern India engulfed by COVID, the sick lie on cots under a tree, glucose drips hanging from a branch. Cows graze all around, while syringes and empty medicine packets are strewn on the ground. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 17, 2021
An infusion bag propped on a tree branch is seen at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. There is no doctor or health facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in India's most-populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a 90-minute drive from the national capital Delhi. There is a government hospital nearby but it has no available beds and the villagers say they cannot afford private clinics. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 17, 2021
Harveer Singh, 65, a villager suffering from COVID-19 sits in a cot as he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. Instead, village practitioners of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute glucose and other remedies to patients with symptoms of COVID-19. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 17, 2021
Syringes that were used to inject medicine to treat villagers with breathing difficulties are seen at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. Some believe lying under the neem tree, known for its medicinal properties, will raise their oxygen levels. There is no scientific basis for this belief or for some of the other remedies being offered. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 17, 2021
Roshan Lal, 48, a villager with a breathing difficulty rests in a cot as he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 17, 2021
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Akshaya, 22, a law student and a volunteer, walks to take shelter from rain after carrying the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Professional bikers Murthaza Junaid and his brother Muteeb Zoheb, who volunteer as ambulance drivers, don their protective suits before heading to carry a person with breathing difficulty to a hospital for treatment in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Akshay Mandlik, 37, a professor and volunteer, drinks water as he sits down after carrying the body of a person who died from COVID for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
