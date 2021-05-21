India reels under massive COVID wave

Syringes that were used to inject medicine to treat villagers with breathing difficulties are seen at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. Some believe lying under the neem tree, known for its medicinal properties,...more

Syringes that were used to inject medicine to treat villagers with breathing difficulties are seen at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, May 16, 2021. Some believe lying under the neem tree, known for its medicinal properties, will raise their oxygen levels. There is no scientific basis for this belief or for some of the other remedies being offered. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

