India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the...more
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with...more
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a looming lockdown in the capital to curb the...more
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant worker Anshul Kumar, 26, cries as he lost his money at a bus station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 20. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
