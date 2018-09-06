India throws out ban on gay sex

People celebrate inside the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, September 6, 2018. The law against gay sex, known as "Section 377," was introduced during British rule of South Asia more than a century-and-a-half ago. The law banned "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" - which was widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. The battle to repeal Section 377 began in 2001, when a group called the Naz Foundation challenged it in court. That eventually led to its repeal in 2009. It was reinstated in 2013 after a legal challenge from an astrologer, Suresh Kumar Kaushal, who told Reuters on Thursday the latest verdict would erode traditional society. "Marriage is the most sacred part of our culture, many cultures actually," he said. "Sexual relations are a sacred part of this bond." REUTERS/Stringer

