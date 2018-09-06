India throws out ban on gay sex
An activist in the LGBT community celebrates after India's Supreme Court verdict decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru, India, September 6, 2018. India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex on...more
Supporters celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict at an NGO in Mumbai, September 6, 2018. Gay sex is considered taboo by many in socially conservative India, as well as in neighboring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It was reinstated as a...more
People celebrate after the verdict inside the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, September 6, 2018. A five-judge bench in India's Supreme Court was unanimous in overturning the ban. But the ruling could face a legal challenge from groups that say...more
People celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict in Mumbai, September 6, 2018. Supporters of the campaign to scrap the ban milled around the court before the verdict and cheered the decision, hugging one another and waving rainbow flags. Some were...more
People celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict at an NGO in Mumbai, September 6, 2018. Activists hope the scrapping of the ban will uphold the right to equality but many acknowledged that discrimination would persist. "We are no longer criminals,...more
Badges against the Section 377 law of the Indian Penal Code are pictured on a table at the entrance of an NGO, in Mumbai, September 6, 2018. Balachandran Ramiah, a second petitioner, also said there was "a long road ahead when it comes to changing...more
People celebrate inside the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, September 6, 2018. The law against gay sex, known as "Section 377," was introduced during British rule of South Asia more than a century-and-a-half ago. The law banned "carnal...more
Participants walk during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Participants dance during a pride parade in Chennai, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a pride parade in Chennai, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Participants dance during Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk in Kolkata, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People sing and dance as they take part in the 10th Namma Pride March in Bengaluru, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People take pictures of the gay pride parade in Mumbai, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally for transgender rights in Mumbai, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aspiring model poses for a photo shoot during auditions for a transgender modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants attend a pride parade in Mumbai, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel after the Supreme Court said it would review a decision over whether to uphold the law criminalizing gay sex, in Mumbai, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gay rights activists cover themselves with a rainbow flag as they celebrate the Supreme Court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gay activists dressed as newlywed grooms attend a pride parade in Mumbai, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants hold a rainbow flag during a pride parade in Mumbai, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
