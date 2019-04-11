India votes in world's biggest election

People line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India April 11, 2019. Indians voted enthusiastically at the start of a mammoth general...more

People line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India April 11, 2019. Indians voted enthusiastically at the start of a mammoth general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a second term after campaigning fervently on a plank of national security, following tension with neighboring Pakistan. People flocked to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days, and vote-counting set for May 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

