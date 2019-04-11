India votes in world's biggest election
People line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India April 11, 2019. Indians voted enthusiastically at the start of a mammoth general...more
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in Alipurduar district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Jyoti Amge, 25, who holds the Guinness World Records title for the "Shortest Living Woman", shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote in Nagpur, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah, walk during an election campaign in Ahmedabad, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party wearing a traditional headgear with the party's election symbol poses as he attends an election campaign rally in Mumbai, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People, who are scheduled to vote and were invited by the Election Commission of India, attend a felicitation ceremony called "Shatayu Samman", an award given to persons who lived for a century, in Ahmedabad, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A porter carries a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) through Buxa tiger reserve forest to a remote polling station, in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 10, 2019....more
A woman struggles to hold her daughter as she waits to collect her voter slip at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman casts her vote as her relative speaks on his phone at a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers patrol near a polling station in Alipurduar district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman leaves after casting her vote in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A polling officer carrying election materials walks towards his vehicle after arriving on a ferryboat in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Election staff carrying Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) board a boat to reach remote polling stations at Lahori Chapori in Golaghat district in the northeastern state of Assam, April 10,...more
Porters carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) through Buxa tiger reserve forest to a remote polling station, in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 10, 2019....more
