Pictures | Thu Apr 11, 2019 | 12:40pm EDT

India votes in world's biggest election

People line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India April 11, 2019. Indians voted enthusiastically at the start of a mammoth general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a second term after campaigning fervently on a plank of national security, following tension with neighboring Pakistan. People flocked to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days, and vote-counting set for May 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in Alipurduar district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Jyoti Amge, 25, who holds the Guinness World Records title for the "Shortest Living Woman", shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote in Nagpur, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah, walk during an election campaign in Ahmedabad, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party wearing a traditional headgear with the party's election symbol poses as he attends an election campaign rally in Mumbai, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
People, who are scheduled to vote and were invited by the Election Commission of India, attend a felicitation ceremony called "Shatayu Samman", an award given to persons who lived for a century, in Ahmedabad, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A porter carries a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) through Buxa tiger reserve forest to a remote polling station, in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
A woman struggles to hold her daughter as she waits to collect her voter slip at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A woman casts her vote as her relative speaks on his phone at a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote at a polling station in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troopers patrol near a polling station in Alipurduar district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
People wait in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A man gets his finger inked before casting his vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
A woman leaves after casting her vote in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A polling officer carrying election materials walks towards his vehicle after arriving on a ferryboat in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Election staff carrying Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) board a boat to reach remote polling stations at Lahori Chapori in Golaghat district in the northeastern state of Assam, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Porters carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) through Buxa tiger reserve forest to a remote polling station, in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
