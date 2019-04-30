Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2019 | 7:10am EDT

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman, the military said on Tuesday. Indian Army/via REUTERS

Largely regarded by the scientific community as a myth, the Yeti is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in the snow-capped Himalayas. In a tweet accompanied by pictures, the Indian army said it had sighted footprints measuring 32 by 15 inches (81 by 38 cm) close to a camp near Mount Makalu. Indian Army/via REUTERS

Located on the border between Nepal and China, Makalu is among the highest mountains in the world and stands near the Makalu-Barun valley, a remote wilderness that has also been surveyed by researchers hunting for the Yeti. Tales of a wild hairy beast roaming the Himalayas have captured the imagination of climbers in Nepal since the 1920s, prompting many, including Sir Edmund Hillary, to go looking for the creature. Indian Army/via REUTERS

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast Yeti" it said in a tweet, not explaining how a mythical beast could leave footprints. Indian Army/via REUTERS

