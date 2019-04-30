Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints
Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9. Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...more
Largely regarded by the scientific community as a myth, the Yeti is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in the snow-capped Himalayas. In a tweet accompanied by pictures, the Indian army said it had sighted footprints measuring 32 by 15...more
Located on the border between Nepal and China, Makalu is among the highest mountains in the world and stands near the Makalu-Barun valley, a remote wilderness that has also been surveyed by researchers hunting for the Yeti. Tales of a wild hairy...more
"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast Yeti" it said in a tweet, not explaining how a mythical beast could leave footprints. Indian Army/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering...
MORE IN PICTURES
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger
Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.
NRA concealed carry fashion show
Models show off concealed carry gun accessories at the "Fashion & Firearms" show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents.
Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program that helped bring the black-and-white bears back from the brink of extinction.
Inside the world's largest falcon hospital
When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi.