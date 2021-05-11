Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 11, 2021

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy" at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2021. Doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy" at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2021. Doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Uddhav Bhatia, a frontline worker, touches a cow after applying cow dung on his body. The coronavirus pandemic has wrought devastation on India, with 22.66 million cases and 246,116 deaths reported so far. Experts say actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher, and citizens across the country are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen, or medicines, leaving many to die for lack of treatment. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Uddhav Bhatia, a frontline worker, touches a cow after applying cow dung on his body. The coronavirus pandemic has wrought devastation on India, with 22.66 million cases and 246,116 deaths reported so far. Experts say actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher, and citizens across the country are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen, or medicines, leaving many to die for lack of treatment. REUTERS/Amit Dave
In the state of Gujarat in western India, some believers have been going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine in the hope it will boost their immunity against, or help them recover from, the coronavirus. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
In the state of Gujarat in western India, some believers have been going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine in the hope it will boost their immunity against, or help them recover from, the coronavirus. REUTERS/Amit Dave
In Hinduism, the cow is a sacred symbol of life and the earth, and for centuries Hindus have used cow dung to clean their homes and for prayer rituals, believing it has therapeutic and antiseptic properties. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
In Hinduism, the cow is a sacred symbol of life and the earth, and for centuries Hindus have used cow dung to clean their homes and for prayer rituals, believing it has therapeutic and antiseptic properties. REUTERS/Amit Dave
"We see ... even doctors come here. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and tend to patients with no fear," said Gautam Manilal Borisa, an associate manager at a pharmaceuticals company, who said the practice helped him recover from COVID-19 last year. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
"We see ... even doctors come here. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and tend to patients with no fear," said Gautam Manilal Borisa, an associate manager at a pharmaceuticals company, who said the practice helped him recover from COVID-19 last year. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ashok Oza lies on the ground after applying cow dung on his body at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam, a school run by Hindu monks that lies just across the road from the Indian headquarters of Zydus Cadila, which is developing its own COVID-19 vaccine. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Ashok Oza lies on the ground after applying cow dung on his body at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam, a school run by Hindu monks that lies just across the road from the Indian headquarters of Zydus Cadila, which is developing its own COVID-19 vaccine. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Manilal Borisa applies cow dung on his body. As participants wait for the dung and urine mixture on their bodies to dry, they hug or honor the cows at the shelter, and practice yoga to boost energy levels. The packs are then washed off with milk or buttermilk. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Gautam Manilal Borisa applies cow dung on his body. As participants wait for the dung and urine mixture on their bodies to dry, they hug or honor the cows at the shelter, and practice yoga to boost energy levels. The packs are then washed off with milk or buttermilk. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Doctors and scientists in India and across the world have repeatedly warned against practicing alternative treatments for COVID-19, saying they can lead to a false sense of security and complicate health problems. "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on belief," said Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association. "There are also health risks involved in smearing or consuming these products - other diseases can spread from the animal to humans." REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Doctors and scientists in India and across the world have repeatedly warned against practicing alternative treatments for COVID-19, saying they can lead to a false sense of security and complicate health problems. "There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on belief," said Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association. "There are also health risks involved in smearing or consuming these products - other diseases can spread from the animal to humans." REUTERS/Amit Dave
There are also concerns the practice could contribute to the spread of the virus as it involved people gathering in groups. Madhucharan Das, in charge of another cow shelter in Ahmedabad, said they were limiting the number of participants. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
There are also concerns the practice could contribute to the spread of the virus as it involved people gathering in groups. Madhucharan Das, in charge of another cow shelter in Ahmedabad, said they were limiting the number of participants. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ashok Oza bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Ashok Oza bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body. REUTERS/Amit Dave
