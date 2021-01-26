Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day
Farmers move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers try to move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer runs behind a police officer during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters overturn a trailer during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer puts a flag on top of the historic Red Fort, during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers sit around the body of a person who died during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator uses a stick to hit a tear gas canister during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An injured police officer is assisted during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters cheer after overturning a trailer during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers cross a barricade during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nihangs (Sikh warriors) ride their horses as they take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers try to move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers try to remove a barricade during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers are showered with flower petals as they head towards Delhi during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers participate during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers are showered with flower petals as they head towards Delhi during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Residents of an area are seen behind a police barricade as they see farmers taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree...more
