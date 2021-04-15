Edition:
Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker in personal protective equipment sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A paramedic adjusts an oxygen mask on a patient with breathing problems inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients with breathing problems wear oxygen masks as they wait inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as he waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
