Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2019 | 11:10am EDT

Indian Kashmir seethes under clampdown

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. Thousands of Indian security forces kept a lid on protests in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, helped by the continued suspension of telephone and internet services after the Himalayan region's special status was scrapped this week. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Indian security personnel stand guard as they stop traffic during restrictions in Jammu, August 7. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A man holds a sign and shouts slogans during a protest after the government scrapped the special status for Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
People shout slogans from a police bus after being detained while celebrating the scrapping of special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India, August 7. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
People chant slogans during a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore, Pakistan, August 6. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
People from various parts of India wait at a bus terminal during restrictions as they wait to leave Srinagar, August 6. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stop a man at a check point along a road during restrictions in Jammu, August 6. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Kashmir boys sit in front of closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar, August 6. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
People chant slogans as they set on fire the representation of India's flag during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 6. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
People draw and write messages on a road during a protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India, August 7. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Indian police stand guard in a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu, August 6. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Residents cross a street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
An Indian army soldier patrols on a bridge during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Indian security personnel stop residents during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
