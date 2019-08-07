Indian Kashmir seethes under clampdown
Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. Thousands of Indian security forces kept a lid on protests in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, helped by the continued suspension of telephone and internet...more
Indian security personnel stand guard as they stop traffic during restrictions in Jammu, August 7. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man holds a sign and shouts slogans during a protest after the government scrapped the special status for Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shout slogans from a police bus after being detained while celebrating the scrapping of special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India, August 7. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People chant slogans during a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore, Pakistan, August 6. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
People from various parts of India wait at a bus terminal during restrictions as they wait to leave Srinagar, August 6. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stop a man at a check point along a road during restrictions in Jammu, August 6. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmir boys sit in front of closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar, August 6. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People chant slogans as they set on fire the representation of India's flag during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 6. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People draw and write messages on a road during a protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India, August 7. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Indian police stand guard in a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu, August 6. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Residents cross a street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols on a bridge during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security personnel stop residents during restrictions in Jammu, August 5. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Mourning after back-to-back shootings
Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries flex their military might in Russia's International Army Games.
Best of the Pan Am Games
More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.
Blasts rock Russian arms depot
Thousands of people were evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a military base in Siberia, with artillery shells landing up to 18 miles...
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's missiles
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Mourning after back-to-back shootings
Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries flex their military might in Russia's International Army Games.
Best of the Pan Am Games
More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.
Blasts rock Russian arms depot
Thousands of people were evacuated after a series of blasts rocked an arms depot at a military base in Siberia, with artillery shells landing up to 18 miles from the base.
Drought reveals lost Buddhist temple in Thailand
Thousands are flocking to see a Buddhist temple exposed after drought drove water levels to record lows where it had been submerged.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Police battle protesters as strike cripples Hong Kong
Strikes crippled rail and bus services across Hong Kong during Monday morning rush hour and led to the cancellation of more than 200 flights in the latest anti-government campaign.