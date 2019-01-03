Edition:
United States
Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Protesters burn an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala, during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. Conservative Hindu groups forced India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill on Thursday as they protested against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protesters beat an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala, with shoes during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India, January 3. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Two women enter the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India, January 2. Kerala Police/via REUTERS

Men talk to two women who entered the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India, January 2. Kerala Police/via REUTERS

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a protest rally during a strike against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 3. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man pedals his bicycle past police officers standing in front of the closed shops during a strike called by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 3. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Policemen wear riot gear before the start of a rally during a strike called by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 3. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Protesters hold a portrait of Hindu deity Ayappa as they take part in a rally called by various Hindu organizations after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally called by various Hindu organisations after two women entered the Sabarimala temple in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Bindu Ammini, 42, and Kanaka Durga, 44, are escorted by police after a failed attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 24. REUTERS/Stringer

