Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Protesters burn an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala, during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. Conservative Hindu groups forced India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill on Thursday as they protested against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

