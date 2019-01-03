Indian women defy ancient temple ban
Protesters burn an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala, during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3....more
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters beat an effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala, with shoes during a protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter the Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, January...more
A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India, January 3. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Two women enter the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India, January 2. Kerala Police/via REUTERS
Men talk to two women who entered the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India, January 2. Kerala Police/via REUTERS
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a protest rally during a strike against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter...more
A man pedals his bicycle past police officers standing in front of the closed shops during a strike called by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to protest against state government for allowing two...more
Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Policemen wear riot gear before the start of a rally during a strike called by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to protest against state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and...more
Protesters hold a portrait of Hindu deity Ayappa as they take part in a rally called by various Hindu organizations after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally called by various Hindu organisations after two women entered the Sabarimala temple in Kochi, India, January 2. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Bindu Ammini, 42, and Kanaka Durga, 44, are escorted by police after a failed attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 24. REUTERS/Stringer
