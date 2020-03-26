India's 1.3 billion people under lockdown
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People line up standing in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance as they wait to buy medicine in Ahmedabad, March 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers in protective suits arrive in a residential area to check on people under home quarantine in Ahmedabad, March 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A view shows empty roads during a curfew in Ahmedabad, March 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An almost empty highway during lockdown in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People maintain a safe distance as they line up to buy vegetables at a stadium turned into a makeshift market in Vijayawada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, March 26. REUTERS/Idrees Mohammed
People line up standing in circles drawn to maintain a safe distance as they wait to buy grocery items in Kolkata, March 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules in New Delhi, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view shows an almost empty road during a curfew in Mumbai, March 24. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande
Migrant workers walk with their children as they look out for transport to return to their villages, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad, March 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman wearing a protective mask waits for a bus to return to her village, in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People travel in a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages before the start of the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A view shows almost empty roads before the start of the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy plays on a near-empty street during lockdown in New Delhi, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People line up in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance as they wait to enter a supermarket in Mumbai, March 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, March 22. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Migrant workers wait in line to receive free food outside Howrah railway station during the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 25. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, March 23. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Traffic moves along roads in Ahmedabad, March 21. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and...
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's...
Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
The once-normal rituals of youth, from classrooms to playgrounds to birthday parties, have been upended by social distancing during coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
The once-normal rituals of youth, from classrooms to playgrounds to birthday parties, have been upended by social distancing during coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
Public spaces before and after coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals
Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.
Sprawling Mexican border camp ill-prepared for coronavirus
Migrants in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, have begun to isolate as best they can in their closely packed tents in preparation for the arrival of the coronavirus.