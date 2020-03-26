Edition:
India's 1.3 billion people under lockdown

Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People line up standing in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance as they wait to buy medicine in Ahmedabad, March 26. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers in protective suits arrive in a residential area to check on people under home quarantine in Ahmedabad, March 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A view shows empty roads during a curfew in Ahmedabad, March 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An almost empty highway during lockdown in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People maintain a safe distance as they line up to buy vegetables at a stadium turned into a makeshift market in Vijayawada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, March 26. REUTERS/Idrees Mohammed

People line up standing in circles drawn to maintain a safe distance as they wait to buy grocery items in Kolkata, March 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules in New Delhi, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A view shows an almost empty road during a curfew in Mumbai, March 24. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Migrant workers walk with their children as they look out for transport to return to their villages, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad, March 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wearing a protective mask waits for a bus to return to her village, in New Delhi, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People travel in a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages before the start of the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A view shows almost empty roads before the start of the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy plays on a near-empty street during lockdown in New Delhi, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People line up in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance as they wait to enter a supermarket in Mumbai, March 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, March 22. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Migrant workers wait in line to receive free food outside Howrah railway station during the lockdown, in Kolkata, March 25. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, March 23. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Traffic moves along roads in Ahmedabad, March 21. REUTERS/Amit Dave

