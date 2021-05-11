Edition:
India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. The one doctor on duty in the ER in this hospital in Bijnor, a town in India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state, 180 km east of Delhi, can barely attend to the stream of patients that are coming in, in rickety ambulances or in the back of cars. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. The one doctor on duty in the ER in this hospital in Bijnor, a town in India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state, 180 km east of Delhi, can barely attend to the stream of patients that are coming in, in rickety ambulances or in the back of cars. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medics tend to Bhagirath Singh, 77, who is experiencing breathing problems, next to the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 in an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medics tend to Bhagirath Singh, 77, who is experiencing breathing problems, next to the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 in an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient receives treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. Doctors are hard to come by, intensive care units are expensive and scarce, and patients are packing into emergency rooms. People flit in and out, trying to help with everything from procuring oxygen cylinders to artificial resuscitation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient receives treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. Doctors are hard to come by, intensive care units are expensive and scarce, and patients are packing into emergency rooms. People flit in and out, trying to help with everything from procuring oxygen cylinders to artificial resuscitation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives carry Jagdish Singh, 57, who is experiencing breathing problems, to a government-run hospital for treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. On Tuesday, four people died in the Bijnor hospital ER within the space of an hour including Singh, who had arrived just a few minutes before. His son Gajendra said he took him to hospital believing it would help raise his oxygen levels. At the hospital he said he ran around trying to get the oxygen going and then he lost his father. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives carry Jagdish Singh, 57, who is experiencing breathing problems, to a government-run hospital for treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. On Tuesday, four people died in the Bijnor hospital ER within the space of an hour including Singh, who had arrived just a few minutes before. His son Gajendra said he took him to hospital believing it would help raise his oxygen levels. At the hospital he said he ran around trying to get the oxygen going and then he lost his father. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman with breathing problems waits for treatment at a health centre in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. "We are trying our best, the numbers are large," said Ramakant Pandey, the top district official at Bijnor. Unlike the first wave, this one is more severe, he said. "We are also not getting much time between the time a person gets infected to the time he becomes serious." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman with breathing problems waits for treatment at a health centre in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. "We are trying our best, the numbers are large," said Ramakant Pandey, the top district official at Bijnor. Unlike the first wave, this one is more severe, he said. "We are also not getting much time between the time a person gets infected to the time he becomes serious." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man speaks on the phone as a doctor tries to revive his wife inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man speaks on the phone as a doctor tries to revive his wife inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A healthcare worker walks past oxygen cylinders outside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A healthcare worker walks past oxygen cylinders outside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives help Jagdish Singh, 57, out of an ambulance outside a government-run hospital to receive treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives help Jagdish Singh, 57, out of an ambulance outside a government-run hospital to receive treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man experiencing breathing problems lies on a stretcher as he waits for treatment inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man experiencing breathing problems lies on a stretcher as he waits for treatment inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man wheels the body of his relative who died from COVID-19 outside a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man wheels the body of his relative who died from COVID-19 outside a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The body of Jagdish Singh, 57, who died after he was brought to hospital for treatment for a breathing problem, is pictured inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The body of Jagdish Singh, 57, who died after he was brought to hospital for treatment for a breathing problem, is pictured inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medic tends to Bhagirath Singh, 77, who is experiencing breathing problems, inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medic tends to Bhagirath Singh, 77, who is experiencing breathing problems, inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jagdish Singh, 57, a man experiencing breathing problems, sits inside an ambulance waiting to enter a government-run hospital for treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Jagdish Singh, 57, a man experiencing breathing problems, sits inside an ambulance waiting to enter a government-run hospital for treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man weeps as his mother is being treated inside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man weeps as his mother is being treated inside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medics tend to a man with breathing problems inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medics tend to a man with breathing problems inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is attended by his relatives as he receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, May 6, 2021. As the second wave strains healthcare resources, Sikh temples are increasingly setting up hospitals and providing oxygen and ambulances. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man is attended by his relatives as he receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, May 6, 2021. As the second wave strains healthcare resources, Sikh temples are increasingly setting up hospitals and providing oxygen and ambulances. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Geetika, 45, who is suffering from COVID-19, gestures as a Syringe Infusion Pump, donated by France is seen next to her bed, inside the emergency room of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Geetika, 45, who is suffering from COVID-19, gestures as a Syringe Infusion Pump, donated by France is seen next to her bed, inside the emergency room of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands next to the body of his wife, who died due to breathing difficulties, inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man stands next to the body of his wife, who died due to breathing difficulties, inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman mourns after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman mourns after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives react as healthcare workers pull a stretcher carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives react as healthcare workers pull a stretcher carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man mourns after his father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man mourns after his father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple mourns as they stand next to the funeral pyre of a relative who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A couple mourns as they stand next to the funeral pyre of a relative who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men wearing protective suits place a white cloth over the body their relative, who died of COVID-19, before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Men wearing protective suits place a white cloth over the body their relative, who died of COVID-19, before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reacts before the cremation of his relative who died of COVID-19 on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man reacts before the cremation of his relative who died of COVID-19 on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Urns containing ashes after final rites of people who died await immersion due to lockdown, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2021. Families of the victims are often too afraid to come and collect the ashes after cremation because they fear contracting the virus in crowded sites. Hindus cremate their dead and the ashes are scattered over rivers considered sacred or over some other place of importance to the deceased. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Urns containing ashes after final rites of people who died await immersion due to lockdown, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2021. Families of the victims are often too afraid to come and collect the ashes after cremation because they fear contracting the virus in crowded sites. Hindus cremate their dead and the ashes are scattered over rivers considered sacred or over some other place of importance to the deceased. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Unclaimed ashes of victims who died of COVID-19 are seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. Volunteers from the Shri Deodhan Sewa Samiti group collect the ashes and bone fragments, carefully wash them in milk and water and offer prayers. They will then take the ashes to the holy city of Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges in September and perform a religious ceremony during a 15-day period considered auspicious. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Unclaimed ashes of victims who died of COVID-19 are seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. Volunteers from the Shri Deodhan Sewa Samiti group collect the ashes and bone fragments, carefully wash them in milk and water and offer prayers. They will then take the ashes to the holy city of Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges in September and perform a religious ceremony during a 15-day period considered auspicious. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma, volunteers of Shri Devouthan Sewa Samiti, a non-profit organisation, carry the bags containing unclaimed ashes of COVID victims on a cart at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. "During this pandemic, the relatives of these victims have abandoned them. However, our organization collects these remains from all the crematoriums and performs the last rituals in Haridwar, so that they can achieve salvation," said Kashyap, 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma, volunteers of Shri Devouthan Sewa Samiti, a non-profit organisation, carry the bags containing unclaimed ashes of COVID victims on a cart at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. "During this pandemic, the relatives of these victims have abandoned them. However, our organization collects these remains from all the crematoriums and performs the last rituals in Haridwar, so that they can achieve salvation," said Kashyap, 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Volunteers Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma collect unclaimed ashes of COVID victims at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. Vijay Sharma, another member of the group, said they have been carrying out the rituals for close to two decades for people whose bodies were never claimed or others who were too poor to carry out the ceremonies. Last year they collected the ashes of 3,700 dead people and now the figure is expected to be several times that number, he said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Volunteers Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma collect unclaimed ashes of COVID victims at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 9, 2021. Vijay Sharma, another member of the group, said they have been carrying out the rituals for close to two decades for people whose bodies were never claimed or others who were too poor to carry out the ceremonies. Last year they collected the ashes of 3,700 dead people and now the figure is expected to be several times that number, he said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
