India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

Relatives carry Jagdish Singh, 57, who is experiencing breathing problems, to a government-run hospital for treatment in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. On Tuesday, four people died in the Bijnor hospital ER within the space of an hour including Singh, who had arrived just a few minutes before. His son Gajendra said he took him to hospital believing it would help raise his oxygen levels. At the hospital he said he ran around trying to get the oxygen going and then he lost his father. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

