Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2020 | 9:14am EDT

India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 20,000 as cases surge

The body of a man who died due to the coronavirus is seen on a pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
Shankar Kurhade wears his face mask made out of gold as he poses in Pune, India, July 4. Kurhade claims the mask weighs 50 grams and costs around $3870. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A girl reacts as a healthcare worker, sitting inside an ambulance, takes a swab from her to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India, July 3. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab from her to test for the coronavirus in Kolkata, India, July 1. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A volunteer walks past disposable beds made out of cardboard at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization where a coronavirus care cent heras been constructed, in New Delhi, India, June 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A woman watches as healthcare workers check the temperature of residents of a slum in Mumbai, India June 17. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Muslim boys read the and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, June 28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A Hindu devotee reacts after the cancellation of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata, India, June 23. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a coronavirus test center in New Delhi, June 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A healthcare worker waits to test residents during a medical campaign at a slum area in Mumbai, India, June 30. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A healthcare worker walks in an alley of a slum area in Mumbai, India June 27. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A health worker collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus in New Delhi, India June 27. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus before his burial in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past graffiti in Mumbai, India, June 12. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Muslim men offer a funeral prayer for a man who died from the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, June 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated, in New Delhi, India, June 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Volunteers carry the body of a coronavirus victim at a graveyard in Mumbai, India, June, 1. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus prays at the emergency ward of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Healthcare workers speak to the residents of a slum during a check-up in Mumbai, India, June 14. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
