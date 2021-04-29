India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

Manika Goel, a software engineer at Indian IT giant TCS, managed to get hold of oxygen for her husband amid shortages in the city. Now doctors say he needs a ventilator, and none can be found. "For two days I have tried thousands of numbers," she...more

Manika Goel, a software engineer at Indian IT giant TCS, managed to get hold of oxygen for her husband amid shortages in the city. Now doctors say he needs a ventilator, and none can be found. "For two days I have tried thousands of numbers," she said. "Everyone working for TCS is also trying to help but nobody can get anything. "I have an eight-year-old kid. I don't know what I will tell him (if my husband dies)." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

