Pictures | Thu Apr 29, 2021 | 4:20pm EDT

India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

A patient suffering from COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. Patients arrived in ambulances and private vehicles, some gasping for air as their oxygen cylinders ran out. In the ICU, patients lay on trolleys between beds. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A COVID patient receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. The non-profit private hospital is one of New Delhi's best-equipped facilities, but a sign posted outside shows the number of available general and intensive care COVID-19 beds remains the same as any other day this week: zero. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Patients suffering from COVID-19 receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. The hospital, with a capacity to treat 275 adults, is currently caring for 390. In the intensive care unit, patients are placed on trolleys in between beds, while there are shortages of ventilators and staff. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
COVID patients are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. "It is a devastatingly bad situation," said Sumit Ray, the head of the ICU. "We have reached the point where crisis is a mild word." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Medical workers are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. "Someone that should be in the ICU is being treated in the wards," Ray added. "We are completely full. The doctors and nurses are demoralized, they know they can do better, but they just don't have the time. No one takes a break." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Still grieving the loss of her mother, Manika Goel sat at the feet of her husband, who was wedged between three other patients. Goel's mother, Pooja Gupta, died on Thursday morning. Now her husband Amit, 39, is in critical condition with COVID-19. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Manika Goel, a software engineer at Indian IT giant TCS, managed to get hold of oxygen for her husband amid shortages in the city. Now doctors say he needs a ventilator, and none can be found. "For two days I have tried thousands of numbers," she said. "Everyone working for TCS is also trying to help but nobody can get anything. "I have an eight-year-old kid. I don't know what I will tell him (if my husband dies)." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. Each day, thousands of Indians search frantically for hospital beds and life-saving oxygen for sick relatives, using social media apps and personal contacts. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Hospital workers remove the body of a person, who died from COVID-19, the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. ICU head Sumit Ray said many patients were dying as they shuttle between hospitals looking for beds due to a lack of coordination between authorities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Medical workers tend to a patient suffering from COVID-19 inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A COVID patient receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A medical worker tends to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Medical workers tend to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A medical worker tends to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
COVID patients receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Medical workers tend to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A medical worker tends to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Medical workers tend to a COVID patient inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A COVID patient receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Hospital workers remove the body of a person, who died from COVID-19, from the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
