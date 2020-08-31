India's daily coronavirus cases highest in the world
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clients wearing protective face mask wait to meet Sanjay Sharma, a mystic healer and astrologer, at his office in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Teachers and children, who do not have access to the internet, sit on marked areas to maintain social distancing during their open-air classes after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, at the scenic Doodhpathri in central...more
Relatives wearing PPE perform last rites to a man, who died due to the coronavirus, before his cremation in New Delhi, India August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Community health volunteers check the temperature of a man during a check-up campaign at a slum in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Shi'ite Muslim men and children beat their chests during a congregation to mark Ashura in New Delhi, India August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu priests wearing protective face masks perform "havan" (traditional fire ritual) to appease gods to stop rain and to save humanity from the coronavirus inside a temple premises in Ahmedabad, India, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Health worker Kamal Kumari and her assistant walk as they deliver pulse oximeters to people infected with the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls wearing protective face masks wait to pray inside temple premises on the occasion of the annual harvest festival of Onam on the outskirts of Kochi, India, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram
Health worker Kamal Kumari holds a box containing a pulse oximeter, after collecting it from a family infected with the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men wearing face masks look at a mobile phone as they wait for customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, India, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rickshaw puller wearing a protective face mask waits for customers on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A barber wearing a protective face mask looks at his mobile phone as he waits for customers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students wearing protective face masks take a Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) while maintaining social distance inside a classroom in Ahmedabad, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A relative wearing PPE stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives lower a coffin with the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer Friday prayers as they maintain social distance at Jamia Masjid after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in Srinagar, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A healthcare worker wearing PPE takes a swab from a migrant worker, who returned to Delhi from his native state, for a rapid antigen test at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A community health volunteer checks the temperature of a girl during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus, at a slum in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
