Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2020 | 7:29pm EDT

India's daily coronavirus cases highest in the world

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Clients wearing protective face mask wait to meet Sanjay Sharma, a mystic healer and astrologer, at his office in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Teachers and children, who do not have access to the internet, sit on marked areas to maintain social distancing during their open-air classes after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, at the scenic Doodhpathri in central Kashmir's Budgam district August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Teachers and children, who do not have access to the internet, sit on marked areas to maintain social distancing during their open-air classes after schools were closed following the coronavirus outbreak, at the scenic Doodhpathri in central Kashmir's Budgam district August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives wearing PPE perform last rites to a man, who died due to the coronavirus, before his cremation in New Delhi, India August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Community health volunteers check the temperature of a man during a check-up campaign at a slum in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Shi'ite Muslim men and children beat their chests during a congregation to mark Ashura in New Delhi, India August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Hindu priests wearing protective face masks perform "havan" (traditional fire ritual) to appease gods to stop rain and to save humanity from the coronavirus inside a temple premises in Ahmedabad, India, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Health worker Kamal Kumari and her assistant walk as they deliver pulse oximeters to people infected with the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Girls wearing protective face masks wait to pray inside temple premises on the occasion of the annual harvest festival of Onam on the outskirts of Kochi, India, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Health worker Kamal Kumari holds a box containing a pulse oximeter, after collecting it from a family infected with the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2020
Men wearing face masks look at a mobile phone as they wait for customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, India, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A rickshaw puller wearing a protective face mask waits for customers on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A barber wearing a protective face mask looks at his mobile phone as he waits for customers in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks take a Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) while maintaining social distance inside a classroom in Ahmedabad, India, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A relative wearing PPE stands next to a body of a man who died due to the coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Relatives lower a coffin with the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Muslims offer Friday prayers as they maintain social distance at Jamia Masjid after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in Srinagar, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing PPE takes a swab from a migrant worker, who returned to Delhi from his native state, for a rapid antigen test at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A community health volunteer checks the temperature of a girl during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus, at a slum in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Pictures of the month: August

Our top news photography from around the world in August.

4:19pm EDT
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his...

3:31pm EDT
Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

11:12am EDT
What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.

10:48am EDT

Pictures of the month: August

Our top news photography from around the world in August.

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets

Tens of thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of the August.

Best of MTV VMAs

Highlights from the virtual MTV Video Music Awards.

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

