India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) kisses his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer stands on a vehicle at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer is seen through a mosquito net at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers arrive in a tractor to attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer attends a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) rides his horse at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers in riot gear wait to check vehicles for protesting farmers at a state border on a national highway in Rewari district in the northern state of Haryana, near New Delhi, India, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer ties his turban at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An excavator digs a ditch next to a national highway to stop farmers, who are protesting against the newly passed farm bills, to cross a state border in Rewari district in the northern state of Haryana, near New Delhi, India, December 12, 2020....more
A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer reads at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers arrive to attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks amid smoke from fumigation during protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer sits inside a tractor trolley during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers attend a protest during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Barricades are seen on a road at the site of the protest during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People hold placards during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills, in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Farmers remove police barricades to reach a protest site during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Aam Aadmi party (AAP) attend a protest during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills, in New Delhi, India, December 8, 2020.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Police officers try to remove a supporter of India's main opposition Congress party, during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills, in New Delhi, India, December 8, 2020.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Police officers stand at the site of a protest during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn a cut-out of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a protest during a nationwide strike against the newly passed farm bills, in Kolkata, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A view of a deserted vegetable wholesale market during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A farmer rests inside a tractor trolley parked on a blocked highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers listen to a speaker on a blocked highway as they attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers walk on an empty blocked highway as they attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) holds a sword as he stands next to police barricades at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
