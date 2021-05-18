Edition:
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Women and their children leave their homes and evacuate to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
An uprooted tree is seen on a road after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Women take shelter at a pedestrian overpass during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Waves caused by Cyclone Tauktae crash up on the promenade near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Fishing boats are docked ahead of Cyclone Tauktae at a harbour in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People walk outside a damaged coronavirus vaccination centre amid strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India May 17, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter @ompsyram via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Passenger buses are stranded on a waterlogged road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Workers are seen at a damaged coronavirus vaccination centre after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A damaged car is seen on a road after a tree fell on it due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Frontline workers help people cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A policeman directs people to leave as waves approach the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Fishermen carry a boat after receiving a warning about the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People stand next to a fallen tree after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
