India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Women and their children leave their homes and evacuate to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An uprooted tree is seen on a road after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Women take shelter at a pedestrian overpass during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Waves caused by Cyclone Tauktae crash up on the promenade near the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Fishing boats are docked ahead of Cyclone Tauktae at a harbour in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People walk outside a damaged coronavirus vaccination centre amid strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India May 17, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter @ompsyram via REUTERS
Passenger buses are stranded on a waterlogged road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Workers are seen at a damaged coronavirus vaccination centre after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A damaged car is seen on a road after a tree fell on it due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Frontline workers help people cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A policeman directs people to leave as waves approach the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fishermen carry a boat after receiving a warning about the arrival of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People stand next to a fallen tree after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
