Pictures | Fri Jan 26, 2018 | 9:20am EST

India's Republic Day celebrations

Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Schoolchildren celebrate after winning the best cultural performance trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
People watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Floats are on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.

Jan 25 2018
Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Jan 23 2018
Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

Jan 23 2018
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

Jan 19 2018

While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Our top photos from the past week.

Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.

