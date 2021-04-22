India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus, next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Health workers and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Funeral pyres of people, who died from the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A frontline worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
