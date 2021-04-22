Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021 | 2:26pm EDT

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 16
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 16
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 16
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 16
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 16
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus, next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus, next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus, next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 16
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives prepare to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 16
Health workers and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Health workers and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Health workers and relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 16
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 16
Funeral pyres of people, who died from the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Funeral pyres of people, who died from the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people, who died from the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 16
Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives stand next to the burning funeral pyre of a person, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 16
A frontline worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A frontline worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
12 / 16
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 16
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people, who died due to the coronavirus, are pictured at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 16
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 16
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus, is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Next Slideshows

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby...

12:19pm EDT
India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of...

10:11am EDT
Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.

8:43am EDT
Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

Apr 21 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.

Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of cities rallied behind Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast