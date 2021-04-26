India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family member stands next to the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish...more
