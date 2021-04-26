Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 9:21am EDT

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 40
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 40
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 40
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 40
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 40
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 40
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 40
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 40
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 40
A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 40
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 40
A family member stands next to the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A family member stands next to the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A family member stands next to the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 40
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 40
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 40
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus gets stuck as he is rushed inside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 40
People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People bring the body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus for cremation in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 40
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A woman takes care of her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus as he waits to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 40
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 40
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 40
A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 40
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 40
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 40
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 40
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 40
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
25 / 40
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
26 / 40
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
27 / 40
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
28 / 40
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
29 / 40
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 40
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
31 / 40
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
32 / 40
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 40
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
34 / 40
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
35 / 40
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
36 / 40
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
37 / 40
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
38 / 40
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
39 / 40
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Next Slideshows

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

7:49am EDT
In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

1:27am EDT
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the...

Apr 23 2021
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Apr 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast