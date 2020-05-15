India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home
Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach a railway station to board trains to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown, in...more
Migrant workers hold a bedsheet to protect themselves from the sun as they walk towards their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 14. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers and their families waiting for transport to reach to a railway station to board trains in Ahmedabad, India, May 15. Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid...more
A migrant worker has his temperature taken as he waits in line for transport to reach to a railway station to board a train to his home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, in Ahmedabad, India, May 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrant workers rush with their luggage to board a Tempo which will get them across the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, May 15. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers and their families wait for transport to reach to a railway station to board trains to their home state of eastern Bihar, in Ahmedabad, India, May 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child of a migrant worker drinks water as his mother holds him while waiting in line for transport to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, in Ahmedabad, India, May 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A migrant worker carries his child, as they wait to cross the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, May 15. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan due to the lockdown, look out from a train upon their arrival in their home state of eastern West Bengal, on the outskirts of Kolkata, May 5. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A migrant woman cries as her and others were stopped from crossing the border, in New Delhi, India, May 15. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The wife of a migrant worker cries as she talks to a relative on a mobile phone after police stopped them at a checkpoint while they were walking on a highway to return to their home state in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on the outskirts of...more
A migrant worker carries her child, as they make their way across the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, May 15. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers walk along a railway track to return to their home state of eastern West Bengal, in Ahmedabad, India, May 11. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrants rush to get inside a Tempo that will drive them across the border, in New Delhi, India, May 15. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers carrying their belongings walk along a railway track to return to their home state of eastern Bihar, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 13. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
