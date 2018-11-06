India's toxic smog problem

The smog, which is expected to worsen in the next few days, exposed people to as much as 24 times the recommended limits for dangerous particles on Monday. But unlike in many Chinese cities, where face masks are a common sight when smog levels spike,...more

But unlike in many Chinese cities, where face masks are a common sight when smog levels spike, it is still rare to see locals taking measures to reduce their exposure. Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

