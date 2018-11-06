India's toxic smog problem
A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. Pollution levels surged to "severe" and "hazardous" levels in New Delhi this week. Picture taken October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The smog, which is expected to worsen in the next few days, exposed people to as much as 24 times the recommended limits for dangerous particles on Monday. But unlike in many Chinese cities, where face masks are a common sight when smog levels spike,...more
A man crosses a road next to Indian Defence Ministry and Home Ministry buildings on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. India's problems with smog extend far beyond Delhi - the nation of 1.3 billion has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in...more
The apparent lack of concern about the toxic air - whether through ignorance, apathy or the blinding impact of poverty -gives federal and local politicians the cover they need for failing to vigorously address the problem, said pollution activists,...more
People wait to receive treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People pass by an installation of an artificial model of lungs to illustrate the effect of air pollution outside a hospital in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Malini Menon
A woman waits to receive treatment for respiratory issues at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People commute on a motor-cart on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indira Gandhi International Airport is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
India Gate is shrouded in smog as people participate in 'Run For Unity' to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India in New Delhi, October 31. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Next Slideshows
U.S. military on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Election eve on the campaign trail
Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
MORE IN PICTURES
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
U.S. military on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Election eve on the campaign trail
Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.
Bonfire night in Britain
Participants parade through the streets carrying fireworks, effigies and torches during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes in southern England.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photos of the week.