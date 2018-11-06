Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 6, 2018 | 1:50pm EST

India's toxic smog problem

A man walks in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India. Pollution levels surged to "severe" and "hazardous" levels in New Delhi this week. Picture taken October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Picture taken October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The smog, which is expected to worsen in the next few days, exposed people to as much as 24 times the recommended limits for dangerous particles on Monday. But unlike in many Chinese cities, where face masks are a common sight when smog levels spike, it is still rare to see locals taking measures to reduce their exposure. Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The smog, which is expected to worsen in the next few days, exposed people to as much as 24 times the recommended limits for dangerous particles on Monday. But unlike in many Chinese cities, where face masks are a common sight when smog levels spike, it is still rare to see locals taking measures to reduce their exposure.

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
Women receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man crosses a road next to Indian Defence Ministry and Home Ministry buildings on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. India's problems with smog extend far beyond Delhi - the nation of 1.3 billion has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organization. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A man crosses a road next to Indian Defence Ministry and Home Ministry buildings on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. India's problems with smog extend far beyond Delhi - the nation of 1.3 billion has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The apparent lack of concern about the toxic air - whether through ignorance, apathy or the blinding impact of poverty -gives federal and local politicians the cover they need for failing to vigorously address the problem, said pollution activists, social scientists and political experts. A bird flies past the Humayun's Tomb shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The apparent lack of concern about the toxic air - whether through ignorance, apathy or the blinding impact of poverty -gives federal and local politicians the cover they need for failing to vigorously address the problem, said pollution activists, social scientists and political experts.

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A bird flies past the Humayun's Tomb shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People wait to receive treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
People wait to receive treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People pass by an installation of an artificial model of lungs to illustrate the effect of air pollution outside a hospital in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
People pass by an installation of an artificial model of lungs to illustrate the effect of air pollution outside a hospital in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Malini Menon

REUTERS/Malini Menon

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 5. REUTERS/Malini Menon
A woman waits to receive treatment for respiratory issues at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A woman waits to receive treatment for respiratory issues at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People commute on a motor-cart on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
People commute on a motor-cart on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
People commute on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, November 5. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indira Gandhi International Airport is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Indira Gandhi International Airport is seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, October 30. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
People receive treatment for respiratory issues at a hospital in New Delhi, November 2. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
India Gate is shrouded in smog as people participate in 'Run For Unity' to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India in New Delhi, October 31. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
India Gate is shrouded in smog as people participate in 'Run For Unity' to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India in New Delhi, October 31. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
