India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar
A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to a lack of supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021....more
People suffering from the coronavirus are treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past a notice that reads “No vaccination for 3 days as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) orders” pasted outside a coronavirus vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who is suffering from breathing problem, after he felt unconscious while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30,...more
Nanhe Pal, 52, who is suffering from breathing problem, receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman suffering from the coronavirus is treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman lies in the back of a load carrier waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A private security guard stands outside an empty coronavirus vaccination centre after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice about no vaccinations for three days, in Mumbai, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Manika Goel, sits next to her husband who is suffering from the coronavirus inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aminbanu Memon wearing an oxygen mask sits in an autorickshaw waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Family members of Nanhe Pal, 52, who is suffering from breathing problem, provides him oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohit Gupta, 27 and Nandani Gupta, 42, receive their first dose of COVISHIELD manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policewoman points to a notice about the shortage of vaccine for the coronavirus as people arrive at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A man with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer uses a pulse oximeter to check the oxygen saturation of a man's blood before providing him oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as others wait for their turn at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policewoman gestures past notices about the shortage of vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A man suffering from the coronavirus is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People carry the father of Manisha Bashu towards an ambulance, after he fell unconscious while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a man before providing oxygen support for free, amidst the spread of coronavirus, outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Healthcare workers and relatives carry Shashikantbhai Parekh, a patient with breathing problem, out from an ambulance for treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People with breathing problem receive oxygen support for free outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vijay Gupta, 62, with breathing problem, sits inside a car as he waits to get admission at a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
