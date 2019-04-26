Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital
Indigenous women join their hands in front of National Congress during a protest to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, April...more
An indigenous man gestures at the entrance of Justice Ministry during a protest in Brasilia, April 26,. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of an indigenous tribe holds the Brazilian flag during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazilian Indian attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous men are pictured in front of National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Indigenous Brazilian people attend a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An indigenous girl stands in front of riot police and the National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An indigenous woman takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people take part in a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Indigenous people attend a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous men are pictured in front of National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Indigenous people attend a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A Brazilian Indian attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of an indigenous tribe holds a bow and arrows during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An indigenous man exhales smoke as he takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An indigenous man takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of an indigenous tribe hold bows and arrows during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Indigenous people take part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. The placard reads "Demarcation already!!!". REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An indigenous man sits during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of an indigenous tribe takes part in a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings
Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit...
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas
Migrants from Central America are housed at temporary shelters in El Paso, Texas, after being released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to...
MORE IN PICTURES
NRA convention in Indianapolis
Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Putin and Kim meet in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.
Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings
Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit to New Zealand.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas
Migrants from Central America are housed at temporary shelters in El Paso, Texas, after being released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities.
Uganda mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 children
Mariam Nabatanzi was abandoned by her husband, leaving her to support their surviving 38 children alone.
Joe Biden's political past
Biden, 76, a longtime senator who served for two terms as vice president under President Barack Obama, joins a crowded field of nearly 20 other Democratic candidates seeking to defeat President Donald Trump.