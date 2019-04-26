Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 26, 2019 | 3:10pm EDT

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous women join their hands in front of National Congress during a protest to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
An indigenous man gestures at the entrance of Justice Ministry during a protest in Brasilia, April 26,. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A member of an indigenous tribe holds the Brazilian flag during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A Brazilian Indian attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Indigenous men are pictured in front of National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Indigenous Brazilian people attend a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
An indigenous girl stands in front of riot police and the National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
An indigenous woman takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Indigenous people take part in a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Indigenous people attend a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Indigenous men are pictured in front of National Congress during a protest in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Indigenous people attend a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A Brazilian Indian attends a meeting with congressmen during the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, at the National Congress in Brasilia, April 25. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
A member of an indigenous tribe holds a bow and arrows during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
An indigenous man exhales smoke as he takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
An indigenous man takes part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Members of an indigenous tribe hold bows and arrows during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Indigenous people take part in a march in Brasilia, April 26. The placard reads "Demarcation already!!!". REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
An indigenous man sits during a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A member of an indigenous tribe takes part in a protest in Brasilia, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
