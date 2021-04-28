Indigenous tribe in Louisiana relocates as rising seas engulf their homes

A view of the Isle de Jean Charles. While most island inhabitants are taking the state up on the offer to move north, Hilton Chaisson, an 80-year-old retired oyster fisherman with a shock of white hair, is staying put. "I'm not moving - this is where...more

A view of the Isle de Jean Charles. While most island inhabitants are taking the state up on the offer to move north, Hilton Chaisson, an 80-year-old retired oyster fisherman with a shock of white hair, is staying put. "I'm not moving - this is where I'll die," he said in front of his home, describing a childhood of hunting and trapping on land behind his house that's now been swallowed by water. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

