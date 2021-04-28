Indigenous tribe in Louisiana relocates as rising seas engulf their homes
A sign indicating a desire to stay sits in front of a home on Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The American government forced ancestors of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe to flee the southeastern U.S. nearly two centuries ago and...more
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles. Now three dozen families from the tribe are becoming federally funded climate change transplants, forced from the Isle de Jean Charles this time by rising seas and eroding...more
Trees that have died due to the encroachment of salt water are scattered throughout what remains of Isle de Jean Charles. Just 2% of the island's mass remains - the rest has been swallowed up by the Gulf of Mexico. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A hurricane pod sits among storm debris on Isle de Jean Charles. The challenge the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw face point to hurdles other Americans may encounter in the coming decades, as coastal areas from Alaska to Florida feel the impact of rising...more
Rocks are pictured that have been added recently to the eroding Island Road, which is the only way onto Isle de Jean Charles. The two-lane blacktop road with sea shells crushed into the asphalt runs a mile and a half along the ridge of land that is...more
Tidy wooden homes are built atop stilts, at times two stories high. A 2.5-mile long road that routinely floods out connects the island to the mainland, itself a gathering of earth that seems to be dissolving into the sea. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A raised house is pictured on the Isle de Jean Charles. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A view of the Isle de Jean Charles. While most island inhabitants are taking the state up on the offer to move north, Hilton Chaisson, an 80-year-old retired oyster fisherman with a shock of white hair, is staying put. "I'm not moving - this is where...more
Mildred Naquin and her daughter Niki Smith embrace as they visit the land where Mildred and her husband Al, left, will soon live in their future subdivision 'The New Isle', near Shriever, Louisiana. In 2016, the Department of Housing and Urban...more
Executive Director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development Pat Forbes speaks to the press about what the homes will look like at 'The New Isle'. The money was used by the Louisiana state government to buy a tract of land 40 miles to the...more
Isle de Jean Charles residents Simon Naquin, left, and Chris Brunet, both members of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, visit their future subdivision 'The New Isle'. Naquin, a 48-year-old truck driver who lives on the island, is glad to get the...more
Earlier this month, members of the tribe saw what will be their new home for the first time since a 513-acre former sugar cane farm was cleared in preparation for construction. They expect to move to their new homes in the fall. REUTERS/Kathleen...more
Howard Brunet pushes his uncle Chris Brunet as they visit The New Isle. Howard, 19, said he's concerned his tribe will not be able to replicate its way of life, based on fishing and crabbing, in the new settlement, and that the already tiny group...more
Emray Naquin wraps up a day of fishing at the Isle de Jean Charles. "This relocation could easily destroy our tribe," 19-year-old Howard Brunet said. "This place here," he continued, motioning around him to the cleared lots, "looks like a desert to...more
Construction is underway at 'The New Isle'. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
An alligator sun bathes near water in 'The New Isle', the subdivision where members of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe will soon live, near Shriever, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Chris Brunet poses for a portrait on the deck of his home on the Isle de Jean Charles. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A kitten sits on the property of Chris Brunet on the Isle de Jean Charles. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Michelle Liner of Franklin Associates, right, shows a member of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe Rita Falgout, left, plans for Rita's future subdivision, The New Isle. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Al Naquin visits the land where his home will be built, as members of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe visit their future subdivision, 'The New Isle'. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Niki Smith, right, talks with housing analyst Anita Harrell at the plot of land where Smith's parents Mildred and Al Naquin will eventually live at 'The New Isle'. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Al Naquin, left, looks at the layout of his future subdivision, 'The New Isle' near Shriever, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A canal runs through 'The New Isle'. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Construction is underway at 'The New Isle'. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Th sun begins to set at Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
