Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the worst fires in the Amazon since 2010. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has called for rolling back conservation rules to allow more development of the region's natural resources and has argued that the forest needs to be exploited. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

