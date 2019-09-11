Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon
Indigenous Paulo Marcos Tupxi visits his people's land to see the results of a wildfire which burned the forest in Manoki land, on the outskirts of Brasnorte, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, August 28, 2019. Forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon have...more
A Kayabi indigenous young man climbs a tree to harvest acai on the outskirts of Juara, Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1, 2019. Some 60% of the forest is located in Brazil, the biggest share of the world's largest rainforest. The Amazon is also...more
A firefighter from ABAFA Amazonia operation puts out a fire in a forest in the city of Uniao do Sul, Mato Grosso, Brazil September 4, 2019. Some 2,472.91 square miles (6,404.8 square kilometers) have been despoiled, double the area felled at this...more
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the...more
An Indigenous man from the Mura tribe paints his face in Itaparana village near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. As a far-right Congressman and presidential candidate, Bolsonaro drew headlines for his disparaging comments regarding...more
A sign reads "Private property, allowed people only, fishing and hunting prohibited" in Manoki demarcated land, which had a wildfire a week earlier, on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Turu, an Arara indigenous cacique, walks near logs he said were illegally felled at the village of Arado near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manoel Kanunxi, chief of the Manoki indigenous people, points to the location of his people's land that was burnt, on a map drawn in dirt, on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows the village of Arado, where Arara indigenous people live in, near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Myky indigenous man passes near a wildfire on his way to hunt on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An Indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land, near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firefighter from ABAFA Amazonia operation puts out a fire in the city of Uniao do Sul, Mato Grosso, Brazil September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A fire burns a tract of the Amazon jungle in Uniao do Sul, Mato Grosso, Brazil September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An indigenous girl from the Parintintin tribe sits on a cut tree trunk in Traira village near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous man from the Mura tribe holds a butterfly in Itaparana village near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Kayabi indigenous man is seen in his village with his bow and arrow and fight ornaments, on the outskirts of Juara, Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Turu, an Arara indigenous cacique, is pictured near logs he said were illegally felled at the village of Arado near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manoki indigenous people walk past a traditional house in Cravari village on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An Arara indigenous girl stands beside her hammock at the village of Arado, near Altamira, Para state, Brazil, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Kayabi indigenous children practice with bows and arrows in their village on the outskirts of Juara, Mato Grosso state, Brazil September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An Indigenous named Raimundo Praia Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front of a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe react in front of a deforested in unmarked indigenous lands near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Manoki children are seen during a Manoki traditional language class in Cravari indigenous village on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Manoki indigenous girls are seen during a ritual for jungle and Amazonia, on the outskirts of Brasnorte, Mato Grosso state, Brazil August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe shows a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
