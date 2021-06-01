Edition:
Indigenous tribes revive horse heritage with bareback races in Oklahoma

A rider is covered in mud as Native Americans participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. Indigenous tribes from the United States and Canada converged on Oklahoma for the Indian Relay Horse Race this weekend, helping to revive horse heritage in the state and symbolizing a return to normal after pandemic restrictions. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Competitors race three different horses bareback around a one-mile track, jumping off one horse and onto another between laps, often in tribal regalia including war bonnets, with the horses painted in traditional style. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The setting in Oklahoma was particularly apt, given the state's Native American population of nearly 10% and the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling re-affirming that about half the state's territory falls under American Indian jurisdiction. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman from Dancing Eagles dance troupe from the Osage and Creek tribes performs a dance. Horse relays are one of the most popular pastimes in Native American culture to have survived the U.S. genocide, and horse heritage remains strong with many tribes in the western United States. But equine traditions have been less durable in Oklahoma, where many Native Americans were resettled in the Trail of Tears of the 1830s, when indigenous people were forced from their lands in the southeast onto specially designated territories further west. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider mounts his horse during the "horse exchange" at an Indian relay race. Organizer Jim Stevens called the relay the biggest in the known history of Indian Relay races in terms of tribes, people and vendors signed up to participate. About 40 tribes competed for $140,000 in prize money. "This was the first big event for the Native Americans since the COVID shutdown and everybody was ready to get off the reservation," Stevens said. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider crosses the finish line. The individual and team races have separate classes of competition for chiefs, warriors, elders and women. Each rider is paired with a mugger, the name for the person who holds the horse still during the transition. Little kids learn by riding sheep. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Women riders pull into where they exchange horses during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider from the Arrow Lakes team jumps onto a bareback horse. The five-day Indian Relay, held at the Osage County Fairgrounds, ended with a stirring finish to the men's championship relay, the premier event. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider from the War Chiefs team walks in the mud after losing his mount during the "horse exchange". The War Chiefs team from Wyoming was leading until the final exchange, when its rider slipped off his horse and into mud during a rainstorm, enabling the Abrahamson team from Washington state to overtake the lead and claim the prize. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider from the War Chiefs team mounts his horse during the "horse exchange". REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A girl paints a horse. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Michelle Whitehorse from the Navajo Nation paints her face before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Michelle Whitehorse from the Navajo Nation paints her horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A young boy gets his face painted for competition. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Jesse James White from the Bad Nation Indian relay team takes care of his horse after racing. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Violet Carson,13, waits in the horse barn until her time to ride during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Competitors participate in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Audience members applaud the races. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kaden Bringsplenty brings his horse to the starting line. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People stand for the pledge of allegiance. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider from the Blue Blossom team competes. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Crystal Dove (R) smiles at her daughter in a camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Riders in action during a race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Riders take part in a race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People navigate a muddy track at the Osage County Fairgrounds. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Bad Nation team members "smudge" themselves and their horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Bad Nation team members paint their horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man lights sage on fire to bless the horses. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider jumps on a horse during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Audience members watch. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A rider from the Arrow Lakes team jumps off of a bareback horse. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kaden Bringsplenty brings his horse to the starting line. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The Paha Sapa team poses in the winners area. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

An audience member watches. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Audience members watch. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

