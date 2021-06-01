Indigenous tribes revive horse heritage with bareback races in Oklahoma

A woman from Dancing Eagles dance troupe from the Osage and Creek tribes performs a dance. Horse relays are one of the most popular pastimes in Native American culture to have survived the U.S. genocide, and horse heritage remains strong with many...more

A woman from Dancing Eagles dance troupe from the Osage and Creek tribes performs a dance. Horse relays are one of the most popular pastimes in Native American culture to have survived the U.S. genocide, and horse heritage remains strong with many tribes in the western United States. But equine traditions have been less durable in Oklahoma, where many Native Americans were resettled in the Trail of Tears of the 1830s, when indigenous people were forced from their lands in the southeast onto specially designated territories further west. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

