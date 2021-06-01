Indigenous tribes revive horse heritage with bareback races in Oklahoma
A rider is covered in mud as Native Americans participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. Indigenous tribes from the United States and Canada converged on Oklahoma...more
Competitors race three different horses bareback around a one-mile track, jumping off one horse and onto another between laps, often in tribal regalia including war bonnets, with the horses painted in traditional style. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The setting in Oklahoma was particularly apt, given the state's Native American population of nearly 10% and the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling re-affirming that about half the state's territory falls under American Indian...more
A woman from Dancing Eagles dance troupe from the Osage and Creek tribes performs a dance. Horse relays are one of the most popular pastimes in Native American culture to have survived the U.S. genocide, and horse heritage remains strong with many...more
A rider mounts his horse during the "horse exchange" at an Indian relay race. Organizer Jim Stevens called the relay the biggest in the known history of Indian Relay races in terms of tribes, people and vendors signed up to participate. About 40...more
A rider crosses the finish line. The individual and team races have separate classes of competition for chiefs, warriors, elders and women. Each rider is paired with a mugger, the name for the person who holds the horse still during the transition....more
Women riders pull into where they exchange horses during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rider from the Arrow Lakes team jumps onto a bareback horse. The five-day Indian Relay, held at the Osage County Fairgrounds, ended with a stirring finish to the men's championship relay, the premier event. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rider from the War Chiefs team walks in the mud after losing his mount during the "horse exchange". The War Chiefs team from Wyoming was leading until the final exchange, when its rider slipped off his horse and into mud during a rainstorm,...more
A rider from the War Chiefs team mounts his horse during the "horse exchange". REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A girl paints a horse. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Michelle Whitehorse from the Navajo Nation paints her face before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Michelle Whitehorse from the Navajo Nation paints her horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A young boy gets his face painted for competition. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Jesse James White from the Bad Nation Indian relay team takes care of his horse after racing. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Violet Carson,13, waits in the horse barn until her time to ride during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Competitors participate in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Audience members applaud the races. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Kaden Bringsplenty brings his horse to the starting line. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People stand for the pledge of allegiance. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rider from the Blue Blossom team competes. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Crystal Dove (R) smiles at her daughter in a camp. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Riders in action during a race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Riders take part in a race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People navigate a muddy track at the Osage County Fairgrounds. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Bad Nation team members "smudge" themselves and their horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Bad Nation team members paint their horse before participating in an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man lights sage on fire to bless the horses. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rider jumps on a horse during an Indian relay race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Audience members watch. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rider from the Arrow Lakes team jumps off of a bareback horse. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Kaden Bringsplenty brings his horse to the starting line. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Paha Sapa team poses in the winners area. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An audience member watches. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Audience members watch. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Next Slideshows
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and...
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when white mobs killed an estimated 300 Black people, thousands were made homeless...
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country, carrying signs such as...
MORE IN PICTURES
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans fled their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend and solemnly remembered the U.S. war dead.
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when white mobs killed an estimated 300 Black people, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed.
Young Russians waltz night away at Viennese Ball after pandemic halt
Russia's brightest students were rewarded for their scholarly achievements with their first Vienna ball in Moscow in a throw-back to a bygone era of imperial splendor.
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro's COVID response
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country, carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now."
Anti-government protests in Colombia hit month-long mark
Colombia has seen more than a month of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque's government, sparked by a now-withdrawn proposed tax reform.
Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.