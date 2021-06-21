Edition:
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a coronavirus victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Relatives of Permadi Iskandar, a 31-year-old man who passed away due to the coronavirus disease, pray after his funeral at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19, as the outbreak continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, as the outbreak continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People wearing protective face masks undergo a health screening before receiving their dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during the mass vaccination program for transportations workers at Kampung Rambutan bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Healthcare workers put on PPE as they prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Municipality workers, wearing PPE, lower the coffin of a COVID-19 victim into a grave at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, as the outbreak continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is being rewarded with a live chicken by Galih Apria, the district police chief, after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample to test a person for coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia  June 17, 2021. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via Reuters.

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Healthcare workers put on PPE as they prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Tombstones covered in plastic are seen at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a boarding school student to be tested for the coronavirus as the outbreak continues, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing PPE gets ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during the mass vaccination program for transportations workers at Kampung Rambutan bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Healthcare workers wearing PPE carry the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at a hospital in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia June 17, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via Reuters.

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
People wearing protective masks sit as they queue for their turn to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during the mass vaccination program for transportations workers at Kampung Rambutan bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing PPE gets ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Workers wearing protective suits carry a coffin of coronavirus victim during a funeral in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
People maintain social distancing while waiting to receive coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination program at a sport hall in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia, June 9, 2021. Antara Foto/Fauzan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
