Wed May 22, 2019 | 2:05pm EDT

Indonesia plunges into post-election unrest

Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22, 2019. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22, 2019. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Protesters clash with the police downtown in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22, 2019. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
A protester gestures as mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers stand guard at a barricade during a protest near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A protester gestures as mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers stand guard at a barricade during a protest near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A protester gestures as mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers stand guard at a barricade during a protest near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police detain protesters after clashes in Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Police detain protesters after clashes in Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Police detain protesters after clashes in Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers use weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers use weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Mobile brigade (Brimob) police officers use weapons during a clash with locals in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Men take part in a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Men take part in a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Men take part in a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters gesture during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Protesters gesture during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Protesters gesture during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Riot police officers guard during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police officer aims tear gas to protesters during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Riot police officer aims tear gas to protesters during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Riot police officer aims tear gas to protesters during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester gestures during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A protester gestures during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A protester gestures during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot policemen run away from tear gas during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Riot policemen run away from tear gas during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Riot policemen run away from tear gas during a riot near the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police fire teargas at protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/ via REUTERS

Police fire teargas at protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Police fire teargas at protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/ via REUTERS
An injured protester is evacuated after clashes with police in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, May 22. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS

An injured protester is evacuated after clashes with police in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, May 22. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
An injured protester is evacuated after clashes with police in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, May 22. Antara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/via REUTERS
People protest outside the North Sumatra Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) office in Medan, North Sumatra, May 22. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana/ via REUTERS

People protest outside the North Sumatra Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) office in Medan, North Sumatra, May 22. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
People protest outside the North Sumatra Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) office in Medan, North Sumatra, May 22. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana/ via REUTERS
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
Soldiers walk next to tyres set on fire by protesters in Slipi, West Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Soldiers walk next to tyres set on fire by protesters in Slipi, West Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Soldiers walk next to tyres set on fire by protesters in Slipi, West Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Protesters face off with the police in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Protesters face off with the police in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Protesters face off with the police in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via REUTERS
Flower is seen on barbed wires during a protest in front of the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Flower is seen on barbed wires during a protest in front of the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Flower is seen on barbed wires during a protest in front of the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters shout slogans outside the Central Sulawesi General Election Commission (KPU) office in Palu, May 22. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS

Protesters shout slogans outside the Central Sulawesi General Election Commission (KPU) office in Palu, May 22. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Protesters shout slogans outside the Central Sulawesi General Election Commission (KPU) office in Palu, May 22. Antara Foto/Basri Marzuki/ via REUTERS
People shout during a protest outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

People shout during a protest outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
People shout during a protest outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People protest in the streets of Tanah Abang area in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

People protest in the streets of Tanah Abang area in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
People protest in the streets of Tanah Abang area in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
Protesters clash with police in Thamrin, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Protesters clash with police in Thamrin, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Protesters clash with police in Thamrin, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A protester carries Indonesia's national flag during a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A protester carries Indonesia's national flag during a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A protester carries Indonesia's national flag during a protest following the announcement of last month's election official results in Jakarta, May 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman wearing goggles takes part in a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A woman wearing goggles takes part in a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A woman wearing goggles takes part in a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man looks at a car that was set on fire by protesters at Brimob (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

A man looks at a car that was set on fire by protesters at Brimob (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A man looks at a car that was set on fire by protesters at Brimob (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Police are seen through a broken windscreen of a car after early morning clashes with protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS

Police are seen through a broken windscreen of a car after early morning clashes with protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Police are seen through a broken windscreen of a car after early morning clashes with protesters in Jakarta, May 22. Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS
A man takes a photo of a bus that had been set on fire at the Brimon (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

A man takes a photo of a bus that had been set on fire at the Brimon (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A man takes a photo of a bus that had been set on fire at the Brimon (Mobile Police) Dormitory Complex, Petamburan, Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
A resident shows bullet cartridges found after clashes between the police and protesters in Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

A resident shows bullet cartridges found after clashes between the police and protesters in Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A resident shows bullet cartridges found after clashes between the police and protesters in Jakarta, early May 22. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
A mobile police brigade (Brimob) officer holds a flower as he stands guard on a barricade during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A mobile police brigade (Brimob) officer holds a flower as he stands guard on a barricade during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A mobile police brigade (Brimob) officer holds a flower as he stands guard on a barricade during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Flowers lie on police officers' shields during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Flowers lie on police officers' shields during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Flowers lie on police officers' shields during a protest following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results outside Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta, May 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
