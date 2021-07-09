Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 8, 2021 | 11:58pm EDT

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare to bury a coffin at Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2021. Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A nurse works at the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients as a body of a 28-year-old woman lies on a bed waiting to be transferred to a mortuary room, at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin of a coronavirus victim, at the burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
An employee adjusting a scarf on his face walks near oxygen cylinders at a factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People rest on camp beds inside the emergency ward for COVID patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A health care worker holds a baby born from a mother who contracted coronavirus inside the emergency ward for COVID-19 at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Healthcare workers treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an emergency tent after 63 patients died at a Sardjito hospital during oxygen scarcity in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia July 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Local disaster mitigation agency personnel in personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a person who passed away due to COVID-19 during a funeral in Tegal, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A combination picture shows aerial view of Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 28, 2021, and the same area as the coronavirus cases surges, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Farhan Subagja, 18, takes care of his mother, Sarinah Tato, a 65-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19, at a temporary tent outside the emergency ward of a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A patient rests on the floor at a temporary tent outside the emergency ward of a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A 60-year-old person suffering from the COVID-19 rests inside the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Abdul Rahman mourns after the funeral of his brother Helmi, a-33-year-old man who passed away due to COVID-19, at the burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin at a burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Cimahi, near Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a public cemetery, as the outbreak continues in Badran, Yogyakarta, Indonesia June 22, 2021. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Muslim's prayer beads hang as a health care worker treats a 53-year-old man suffering from coronavirus inside the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A patient suffering from coronavirus sits on a velbed at a temporary tent outside the emergency ward of a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A person suffering from the coronavirus eats their lunch inside the ICU ward for COVID-19 patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People rest on veld beds inside the emergency ward for COVID-19 patients  at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an emergency tent at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Relatives of Permadi Iskandar, a 31-year-old man who passed away due to the coronavirus, pray after his funeral at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A worker wearing a protective face mask prepare coffins ordered for the COVID-19 victims in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra province, Indonesia July 7, 2021. Antara Foto/Fransisco Carolio/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
A man pulling a cart reacts as Indonesian Red Cross personnel spray disinfectant using a gunner around the Daan Mogot neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A general view shows a deserted main road during the imposition of large-scale coronavirus restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Security officers stop cars at a checkpoint, as a traffic jam builds up at the inner circle toll road, during road closures due to emergency measures tightening restrictions on movement and air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and the closure of non-essential offices in Java and Bali in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A worker reacts as she receives a coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination program at Benoa Harbor, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia July 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Toni Tanama, a 31-year-old man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), stands while waiting with his relatives for the funeral of his 51-year-old mother who passed away due to the coronavirus, at Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Workers load newly refilled oxygen tanks into an ambulance to be distributed free to hospitals at the Oxygen Rescue Commander Post built inside the National Monument (Monas) complex as Indonesia experiences an oxygen supply shortage in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Firefighters wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant as cases surge in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia July 7, 2021. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People wearing protective face masks undergo a health screening before receiving their dose of the coronavirus vaccine during the mass vaccination program at Benoa Harbor, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia July 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People wearing protective face masks sit inside the stadium before receiving coronavirus vaccines at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Fawziah, a 1-year-old infant, reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab sample to test for the coronavirus during mass testing at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
