Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare to bury a coffin at Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2021. Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus...more

Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare to bury a coffin at Muslim burial area provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2021. Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Close