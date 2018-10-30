Indonesia searches for downed airliner
A woman, who is family of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. Indonesia deployed divers on Tuesday to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as...more
A rescue ship is seen near the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police personnel identify recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Rescue workers of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 sort out newly recovered debris at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Officials carry a body bag off an ambulance to be identified by Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People, who are relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A soldier carries a part of the Lion Air flight JT610 airplane that crashed into the sea, as he walk at Tanjung Pakis beach in Karawang, October 30. Antara Foto/Ibnu Chazar via REUTERS
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Indonesian navy soldier jumps to dive at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 wait at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi looks at recovered debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Indonesian rescue ship is seen at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A relative of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, October 29. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, October 29. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS
Indonesian Navy members carry body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, during the recovery process at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Lutfiani shows an undated picture of her husband, Deryl Fida Febrianto, a passenger on Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at her house in Surabaya, October 29. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS
Gulshan Suneja, father of Bhavye Suneja, a pilot of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, is consoled before he leaves for Jakarta, in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An Indonesian rescue team member points out the spot on a map where Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Next Slideshows
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico
A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students
Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.
Violent storms batter Italy
Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice.
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Halloween parades around the world
Spooky celebrations around the world ahead of Halloween.
Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico
A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.