Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2018 | 4:20pm EDT

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

A woman, who is family of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A woman, who is family of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A woman, who is family of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
1 / 30
Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. Indonesia deployed divers on Tuesday to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as "pinger locators" tried to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down in the sea minutes after take-off. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. Indonesia deployed divers on Tuesday to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers lay out recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. Indonesia deployed divers on Tuesday to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as "pinger locators" tried to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down in the sea minutes after take-off. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 30
A rescue ship is seen near the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A rescue ship is seen near the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A rescue ship is seen near the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 30
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a bag of debris off a boat at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 30
Police personnel identify recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Police personnel identify recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Police personnel identify recovered belongings believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 30
Rescue workers of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 sort out newly recovered debris at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 sort out newly recovered debris at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 sort out newly recovered debris at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 30
Officials carry a body bag off an ambulance to be identified by Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Officials carry a body bag off an ambulance to be identified by Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Officials carry a body bag off an ambulance to be identified by Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
7 / 30
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 30
People, who are relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

People, who are relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People, who are relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
9 / 30
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers lay out newly recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 30
A soldier carries a part of the Lion Air flight JT610 airplane that crashed into the sea, as he walk at Tanjung Pakis beach in Karawang, October 30. Antara Foto/Ibnu Chazar via REUTERS

A soldier carries a part of the Lion Air flight JT610 airplane that crashed into the sea, as he walk at Tanjung Pakis beach in Karawang, October 30. Antara Foto/Ibnu Chazar via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A soldier carries a part of the Lion Air flight JT610 airplane that crashed into the sea, as he walk at Tanjung Pakis beach in Karawang, October 30. Antara Foto/Ibnu Chazar via REUTERS
Close
11 / 30
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 30
An Indonesian navy soldier jumps to dive at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian navy soldier jumps to dive at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
An Indonesian navy soldier jumps to dive at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 30
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 cry at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
14 / 30
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 30
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 wait at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 wait at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Relatives of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 wait at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
16 / 30
Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi looks at recovered debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi looks at recovered debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi looks at recovered debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 30
An Indonesian rescue ship is seen at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian rescue ship is seen at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
An Indonesian rescue ship is seen at the location of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash during rescue operations off the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 30. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 30
A relative of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A relative of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A relative of passengers on the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, cries at Bhayangkara R. Said Sukanto hospital in Jakarta, October 30. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
19 / 30
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, October 29. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, October 29. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, October 29. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS
Close
20 / 30
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, October 29. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, October 29. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, October 29. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 30
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS

Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, October 29. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS
Close
25 / 30
Indonesian Navy members carry body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, during the recovery process at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian Navy members carry body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, during the recovery process at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Indonesian Navy members carry body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, during the recovery process at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
26 / 30
Lutfiani shows an undated picture of her husband, Deryl Fida Febrianto, a passenger on Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at her house in Surabaya, October 29. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS

Lutfiani shows an undated picture of her husband, Deryl Fida Febrianto, a passenger on Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at her house in Surabaya, October 29. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Lutfiani shows an undated picture of her husband, Deryl Fida Febrianto, a passenger on Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at her house in Surabaya, October 29. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
Gulshan Suneja, father of Bhavye Suneja, a pilot of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, is consoled before he leaves for Jakarta, in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Gulshan Suneja, father of Bhavye Suneja, a pilot of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, is consoled before he leaves for Jakarta, in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Gulshan Suneja, father of Bhavye Suneja, a pilot of Lion Air flight JT610 which crashed into the sea, is consoled before he leaves for Jakarta, in New Delhi, India, October 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
28 / 30
An Indonesian rescue team member points out the spot on a map where Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An Indonesian rescue team member points out the spot on a map where Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
An Indonesian rescue team member points out the spot on a map where Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
29 / 30
Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Wreckage recovered from Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, October 29. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Next Slideshows

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

2:20pm EDT
Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

9:20am EDT
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

9:15am EDT
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

8:55am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.

Violent storms batter Italy

Violent storms batter Italy

Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice.

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Halloween parades around the world

Halloween parades around the world

Spooky celebrations around the world ahead of Halloween.

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast