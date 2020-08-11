Edition:
Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud into the sky

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Locals harvest their potatoes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Residents have been advised to stay outside of a 3 km radius of the volcano and to wear masks to minimize the effects of falling volcanic ash, the volcanology agency said in a statement. Elita Pebriyanti/via REUTERS

Residents have been advised to stay outside of a 3 km radius of the volcano and to wear masks to minimize the effects of falling volcanic ash, the volcanology agency said in a statement. Elita Pebriyanti/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Residents have been advised to stay outside of a 3 km radius of the volcano and to wear masks to minimize the effects of falling volcanic ash, the volcanology agency said in a statement. Elita Pebriyanti/via REUTERS
The Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. Abrian Haganta Surbakti/via REUTERS

The Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. Abrian Haganta Surbakti/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said. Abrian Haganta Surbakti/via REUTERS
Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the 2,460-meter (8,071-ft) mountain in Karo, North Sumatra. Gilbert Sembiring via REUTERS

Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the 2,460-meter (8,071-ft) mountain in Karo, North Sumatra. Gilbert Sembiring via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Dramatic footage of the morning eruption captured by residents showed a giant cloud of thick ash rising from the peak of the 2,460-meter (8,071-ft) mountain in Karo, North Sumatra. Gilbert Sembiring via REUTERS
Sinabung, located in one of the world's most volcanically active countries, had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS

Sinabung, located in one of the world's most volcanically active countries, had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Sinabung, located in one of the world's most volcanically active countries, had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS
Farmers clean the volcanic ash on vegetables after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia August 11. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS

Farmers clean the volcanic ash on vegetables after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia August 11. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Farmers clean the volcanic ash on vegetables after the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia August 11. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via REUTERS
Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS

Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS  
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10.  Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/ via REUTERS
Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS

Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash during eruption in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 10. Fachrur Rozi Pasi via REUTERS  
