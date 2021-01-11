Edition:
Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian rescue personnel members carry suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Family members of a Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ 182 passenger react after the plane crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at a hospital in Palembang, South Sumatra Province, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian rescue members handle a pink T-shirt during the recovery of the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane, at International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger reacts after the Flight SJ 182 Boeing 737-500, crashed after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Navy members carry &nbsp;suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Ships are pictured during a search for the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
Indonesian rescue members inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
Indonesian Navy members pull up a piece of debris during a search for the remains from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Family members of passengers of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 look at debris retrieved during the search at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Diving team search for remains from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 are seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Indonesian rescue personnel members carry body bags from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A National Transportaion Safety Committee member checks suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Indonesian Navy use a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for a rescue operation off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Indonesian rescue personnel member carries suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A family member of a passenger of Sriwijaya Air's flight SJ182 in Denpasar, Bali Province, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Navy divers are seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
An Indonesian Navy member holds debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officers observe a piece of clothing discovered at the sea, suspected to belong to one of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182's passenger, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officers observe a piece of clothing discovered at the sea, suspected to belong to one of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182's passenger, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian soldiers rest as debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 are pictured at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officers inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian police officers and Indonesian soldiers carry debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
An Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 are pictured at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesia Navy diver recovers what are believed to be remains from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Red Cross spray disinfectant on body bags from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 at International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Navy personnels and Indonesian Rescue members carry debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 as they arrive at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian Navy stand near a body bag and that are believed to be the remains of the Flight SJ182 Sriwijaya Air plane, which crashed into the sea in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Indonesian navy personnel inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182, which crashed into the sea in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
An Indonesian Air Force personnel looks through the window of a NAS-332 Super Puma helicopter during an aerial search for the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, which crashed to the sea in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via Reuters

An Indonesian Air Force personnel looks through the window of a NAS-332 Super Puma helicopter during an aerial search for the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, which crashed to the sea in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
