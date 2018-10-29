Indonesian plane crashes into sea
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to...more
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
A Basarnas crew member gathers debris which are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Rescue team members stand beside body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris from what is believed to be the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, arrive at crisis center at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT...more
