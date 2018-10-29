Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2018 | 9:45am EDT

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier. Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 14
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Indonesian Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members carry a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members arrange the wreckage, showing part of the logo of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 14
A Basarnas crew member gathers debris which are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

A Basarnas crew member gathers debris which are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A Basarnas crew member gathers debris which are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 14
Rescue team members stand beside body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue team members stand beside body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue team members stand beside body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 14
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 14
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS

Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS
Close
11 / 14
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris from what is believed to be the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris from what is believed to be the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via...more

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris from what is believed to be the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, arrive at crisis center at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, arrive at crisis center at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea, arrive at crisis center at Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
13 / 14
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT...more

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Next Slideshows

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

9:15am EDT
Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to...

Oct 28 2018
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the...

Oct 28 2018
Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was...

Oct 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Boston Red Sox win World Series

Boston Red Sox win World Series

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and MLB best 108 games during the regular season, carry their domination all the way to the World Series.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world's fourth-largest democracy, official results show.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photos this week.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast