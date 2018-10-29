Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island, Indonesia. An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to...more

