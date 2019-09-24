Edition:
Tue Sep 24, 2019

Indonesians rally against new laws

Riot police deploy a water cannon during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. Indonesian police fired water cannon and tear gas to break up protests as tens of thousands of students gathered in cities nationwide over issues that included a new criminal code that penalizes adultery and revised laws on corruption. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police fire tear gas during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester throws an object as riot police deploy a water cannon towards him during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester fires to riot police during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Demonstrators throws objects towards police officers during a university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A two-wheel vehicle burns on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Police officers are seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester gestures in front of a fire during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Abandoned scooters are seen laying on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester covers her eyes with face mask during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A destroyed police vehicle is seen on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester fires to riot police during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester throws a stone during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police deploy a water cannon as protesters attack a police vehicle during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Fire is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A riot police officer fires tear gas during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester holds a police shield during university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A protester throws a stone during university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
A police officer holds a phone as university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
