Indonesians rally against new laws
Riot police deploy a water cannon during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. Indonesian police fired water cannon and tear gas to break up protests as tens of thousands of students...more
Riot police fire tear gas during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester throws an object as riot police deploy a water cannon towards him during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester fires to riot police during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Demonstrators throws objects towards police officers during a university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A two-wheel vehicle burns on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police officers are seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester gestures in front of a fire during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Abandoned scooters are seen laying on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester covers her eyes with face mask during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A destroyed police vehicle is seen on the street during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester fires to riot police during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester throws a stone during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police deploy a water cannon as protesters attack a police vehicle during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Fire is seen during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A riot police officer fires tear gas during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester holds a police shield during university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protester throws a stone during university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A police officer holds a phone as university students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 23. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
