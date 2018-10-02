Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above
An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of an area devastated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
An aerial view of liquefaction, or shifting ground, following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of the Baiturrahman mosque which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
A satellite image shows Palu following the earthquake. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS
An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS
An aerial view of the Taipa beach area, following an earthquake and tsunami, North Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
An aerial view of an area devestated by an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Hafidz Mubarak A/ via REUTERS
A general view of Taman Ria's beach which was hit by a tsunami, after a quake in West Palu, Central Sulawesi. Antara Foto/ Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
