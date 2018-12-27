Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 27, 2018 | 12:25pm EST

Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above

Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
Aerial view of damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Aerial view of damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/ via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 14
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 14
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 25, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 14
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2018
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS

An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2018
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

8:20am EST
Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

President Donald Trump made a surprise Christmas visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first trip to a conflict zone nearly two years into his presidency and days...

8:10am EST
Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral...

Dec 26 2018
Tsunami hits Indonesia

Tsunami hits Indonesia

A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.

Dec 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Hounds and horses on the hunt during an annual Boxing Day hunt in Okewood Hill, Britain.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq

President Donald Trump made a surprise Christmas visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first trip to a conflict zone nearly two years into his presidency and days after announcing a pullout of American troops from neighboring Syria.

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

Christmas funeral for migrant girl who died in U.S. custody

A crowd of mourners said goodbye to the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in U.S. custody this month, laying her to rest in a Christmas Day funeral that left her mother so crushed she could not bear to attend.

Tsunami hits Indonesia

Tsunami hits Indonesia

A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by an erupting volcano.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast