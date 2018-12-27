Indonesia's tsunami aftermath from above
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
Aerial view of damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/ via REUTERS
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
An aerial view after a tsunami hit Carita district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait at Way Muli village in Rajabasa, South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit Sunda strait at Sumur village in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/via REUTERS
Aerial view of a damaged area after tsunami hit Sunda strait in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Courtesy of Susi Air/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS
An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS
