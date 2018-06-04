Edition:
Mon Jun 4, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid

Serena Williams in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams during a press conference after withdrawing from the French Open, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Serena Williams celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her third round match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Serena Williams reacts during her third round match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her third round match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Serena Williams celebrates winning her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Serena Williams during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams reacts during her second round match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
General view of the shoes of Serena Williams during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams and Venus Williams react during their first round match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams and Venus Williams during their first round match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
General view of Serena Williams during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams reacts during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
