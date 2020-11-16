Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
An El Paso County Sheriff officer and an inmate help to move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
An El Paso County detention inmate pushes a trolley while helping to move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Bodies lie inside a refrigerated trailer outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
El Paso County detention inmates, Sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 14. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
