Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2020 | 8:19pm EDT

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A woman is brought into the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A registered nurse stands inside the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, prepares to check on a coronavirus disease positive patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Phlebotomists stand outside a triage testing area for the coronavirus disease at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Christine Dunmars, a phlebotomist, prepares to take blood of a patient in the isolation unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A housekeeper stands inside an area closed by police tape at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A doctor embraces a colleague in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A door that leads from the outside into an isolation unit of Roseland Community Hospital is seen with police tape on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A registered nurse takes blood from a patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease lays on a hospital bed in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A doctor runs tests on a patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A patient lays in a bed in the emergency room of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

