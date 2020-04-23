Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020....more
A woman is brought into the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A registered nurse stands inside the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, prepares to check on a coronavirus disease positive patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Phlebotomists stand outside a triage testing area for the coronavirus disease at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christine Dunmars, a phlebotomist, prepares to take blood of a patient in the isolation unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A housekeeper stands inside an area closed by police tape at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A doctor embraces a colleague in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A door that leads from the outside into an isolation unit of Roseland Community Hospital is seen with police tape on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A registered nurse takes blood from a patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease lays on a hospital bed in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A doctor runs tests on a patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A patient lays in a bed in the emergency room of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life under lockdown
Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight
Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.