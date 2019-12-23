Inside a Colorado survival camp

Supplies including mattresses, toilet paper, and blankets are stacked to the ceiling in an underground shelter at a survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. Just how many Americans are prepping is hard to measure as most keep their activities secret....more

Supplies including mattresses, toilet paper, and blankets are stacked to the ceiling in an underground shelter at a survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. Just how many Americans are prepping is hard to measure as most keep their activities secret. People within the industry, including Roman Zrazhevskiy, chief executive of Ready To Go Survival, said interest is growing. Zrazhevskiy said sales of his survival-kit bags and gas masks have doubled or tripled on demand from "liberal preppers." "They're concerned about what Trump is doing," he said. "The whole civil war thing isn't that implausible." REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

