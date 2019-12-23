Inside a Colorado survival camp
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado, December 9, 2019. Miller, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, said his new Fortitude Ranch survival community, under...more
A weapons cache is seen in the basement of the survival camp in southern Colorado. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge during a societal collapse. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
The exterior of a survival camp operated by Fortitude Ranch in central Colorado. "If you've got a lot of weapons, if you've got a lot of members at guard posts, defensive walls, we don't think we're going to need to fight," said Miller, crouching on...more
A mountain range near a survival camp in southern Colorado. The expansion of Miller's camp chain underscores the growing mainstream appeal of the "prepper" movement long associated with anti-government survivalists. In recent years prepping has...more
Kacey Dawson, assistant manager of a Fortitude Ranch camp, stands armed in a lookout tower. Increasingly, Miller said, clients fear sharp political divisions will deepen around the November 2020 U.S. presidential election. "There is growing concern...more
The interior of a Colorado survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. Skeptics said Fortitude Ranch was preparing for catastrophic events that were unlikely and possibly not worth surviving. There is a rational level of readiness for natural disasters or...more
The interior of a Colorado survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. Gershon predicted a bad ending for anyone holing up in a compound with strangers to make it through a global pandemic or nuclear war. "The quality of life will be degraded to a point...more
The interior of a Colorado survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. The solar-powered camps cater to middle-class Americans worried about their vulnerability in cities and suburbs. Unlike traditional survivalists, many are not schooled in off-the-grid...more
Drew Miller climbs up the ladder of a lookout perch at a survival camp in central Colorado. Miller expects marauding gangs to pour out of cities if law and order breaks down. He expects his ranches to have superior firepower. The new Colorado camp...more
Emergency food is stocked in an underground bunker at a survival camp in southern Colorado. Fortitude Ranch has around 175 members from all ethnic groups, many with business or military backgrounds, and most distrust the government, said Miller. He...more
Emergency food is stocked in an underground bunker at a survival camp in southern Colorado. If he can find investors, Miller hopes to expand communities from two existing locations in Colorado and one in West Virginia to 10 more...more
Supplies including mattresses, toilet paper, and blankets are stacked to the ceiling in an underground shelter at a survival camp called Fortitude Ranch. Just how many Americans are prepping is hard to measure as most keep their activities secret....more
Supplies including mattresses, heaters, and blankets are stacked to the ceiling in an underground shelter at a survival camp called Fortitude Ranch in southern Colorado. Some within the movement say private survival communities may not be for...more
(L-R) Drew Miller and Kacey Dawson stand on a lookout perch holding weapons at a survival camp in central Colorado. Miller believes Fortitude Ranch is that group: "If you've got to be here, then it means it's really, really bad out there, so where...more
(L-R) Drew Miller and Kacey Dawson walk across the property of a survival camp, armed with weapons, in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Drew Miller carries an assault rifle at a survival camp in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Kacey Dawson stands inside the living room of a survival camp in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
An American flag flies outside a survival camp in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
The exterior of a survival camp operated by Fortitude Ranch in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
The exterior of a survival camp operated by Fortitude Ranch in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A view through the window of a lookout tower at a survival camp in central Colorado. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos this year.
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: America in 2019
Our top news photos from the United States this past year.