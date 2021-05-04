Edition:
Inside a COVID ICU in France

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A COVID-19 patient connected to a ventilator tube in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker looks at a COVID-19 patient's medical notes in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Healthcare workers in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker adjusts medical equipment in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A ventilator displays vital signs of a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Healthcare workers in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Healthcare workers in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker adjusts medical equipment in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker looks at a COVID-19 patient's medical notes in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

