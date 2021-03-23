Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas
Migrants lie on mattresses inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. Separated into groups by...more
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's...more
A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing...more
A migrant is embraced by a child inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in border stations for...more
CBP personnel work inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021. Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021. Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
A child lies in a play area inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021. Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February...more
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
