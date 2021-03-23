Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas

A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing...more

A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing capacity for the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector while a permanent center in McAllen was being renovated. It said at the time that the Donna facility was expected to provide ample areas for eating and sleeping. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Close