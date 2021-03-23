Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 23, 2021 | 12:17pm EDT

Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas

Migrants lie on mattresses inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, dozens of migrants lie on the floor, packed closely in together in recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants lie on mattresses inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. Separated into groups by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants lie on mattresses inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, dozens of migrants lie on the floor, packed closely in together in recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Hopes of a less hardline response from the U.S. government has encouraged some migrants to make the journey north. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Hopes of a less hardline response from the U.S. government has encouraged some migrants to make the journey north. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing capacity for the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector while a permanent center in McAllen was being renovated. It said at the time that the Donna facility was expected to provide ample areas for eating and sleeping. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A children's play area is seen inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing capacity for the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector while a permanent center in McAllen was being renovated. It said at the time that the Donna facility was expected to provide ample areas for eating and sleeping. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
A migrant is embraced by a child inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

A migrant is embraced by a child inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A migrant is embraced by a child inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in border stations for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021. U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
CBP personnel work inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

CBP personnel work inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
CBP personnel work inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants stand in line inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, March 17, 2021.  Jaime Rodriguez Sr/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
A child lies in a play area inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

A child lies in a play area inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A child lies in a play area inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021.  Jerry Glaser/CBP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 20
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, March 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 20
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt...

Next Slideshows

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

How schools have adapted to teaching students during the pandemic.

11:57am EDT
Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland

Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland

A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.

9:26am EDT
Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst flooding in almost half a century

Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst flooding in almost half a century

Australian authorities issued fresh flood warnings and evacuation orders as torrential rains again drenched several parts of the country, sweeping away homes,...

9:04am EDT
Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally...

Mar 22 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten people are dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers are gathering at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach

Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach

California surfer Dana McGregor, 42, teaches children how to surf using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water.

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

How schools have adapted to teaching students during the pandemic.

Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland

Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland

A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.

Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst flooding in almost half a century

Thousands evacuated in Australia's worst flooding in almost half a century

Australian authorities issued fresh flood warnings and evacuation orders as torrential rains again drenched several parts of the country, sweeping away homes, roads and livestock in the worst downpour in more than half a century.

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.

U.S. struggles to process growing flow of migrants

U.S. struggles to process growing flow of migrants

A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than that of his predecessor Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast