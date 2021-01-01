Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston

Duc Nguyen speaks with his wife using FaceTime on New Year's Day from inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, January 1, 2021. It was not how the 33-year-old had envisioned welcoming in the new year, but he...more

Duc Nguyen speaks with his wife using FaceTime on New Year's Day from inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, January 1, 2021. It was not how the 33-year-old had envisioned welcoming in the new year, but he said he was grateful the UMMC had a vacant bed so he could be treated for pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. Nguyen said he was confident he would recover, but he predicted the worst days of the pandemic were ahead. "We are still in for another treat next year," he said in a raspy voice. "It's not over yet." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

