Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. Located in a working-class area of north Houston, UMMC has been hit hard by the waves of cases that slammed into...more
A healthcare workers treats a patient infected with the coronavirus on New Year's Day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Duc Nguyen speaks with his wife using FaceTime on New Year's Day from inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, January 1, 2021. It was not how the 33-year-old had envisioned welcoming in the new year, but he...more
Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan work on the schedule for 2021 inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nurses look at the nightly schedule during a shift change as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera FaceTimes his family in Mexico while he and other healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Manuel Espinoza speaks with his wife to celebrate New Year's Day from inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Monitors screens from video cameras showing patients are seen reflected at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Beads of sweat gather on the face shield of a healthcare worker as she treats patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers change the tube on an intubated patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers treat a patient infected with COVID-19 at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan take a break from treating coronavirus patients at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to the coronavirus inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. Ingraham, who has herself overcome two bouts of COVID-19, said, "I'm just hoping...more
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A sheet covers the body of a patient who died in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Consuelo Castellanos is treated for the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Alonso Lugo helps a patient try to stand inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera briefly rests on an empty hospital bed within the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Joseph Varon looks at table filled with donuts, which were delivered to the coronavirus unit, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker wears protective equipment inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Joseph Varon treats a coronavirus patient at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An intubated patient is seen as healthcare workers treat coronavirus patients at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers place a femoral arterial line in a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker communicates with a patient who is asking to go home inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera wears protective equipment as healthcare workers treat coronavirus patients at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker helps as an endoscopy is performed on a patient at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker waits with Juana Negrete, who is being picked up after she was discharged from the COVID-19 unit, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker wheels a bed to meet a patient who is being admitted into the COVID unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker treats Manuel Espinoza who is infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient is seen as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker places a BiPAP machine on a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker is seen while treating patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Harë
A healthcare worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to wake a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers go over patients' medical records inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Varon and a team of healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera tries to help a patient who was extubated regain movement in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Varon fills a syringe with water as healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers treat a patient who was extubated in the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
